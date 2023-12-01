Lights are on

Hollister and its residents, organizations and businesses rang in the winter holiday season Nov. 25 with the Downtown Association’s 33rd annual Lights On Celebration parade.

Floats of various sizes carrying kids of all ages, marching bands, classic cars, scouting groups, farm animals, youth sports teams, 4-H and dozens of other entrants joined the Saturday procession along San Benito Street.

Earlier on Nov. 25, also as part of the festivities, local nonprofit organizations completed and displayed 30 individually decorated Christmas trees in front of the Veterans Memorial Building. The Dec-A-Tree event featured trees donated by Bourdet’s Christmas Trees, which were subsequently given to local families in need who could not afford holiday trees.

The Lights On festivities also included a downtown holiday boutique, and visits with Santa Claus.