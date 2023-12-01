good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 30, 2023
Local scouts cruise their way down the Nov. 25 Lights On parade in downtown Hollister. Photo: Rene Rodriguez Photography
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsNonprofits

Lights are on

Downtown Association hosts 33rd annual holiday parade

By: Staff Report
Hollister and its residents, organizations and businesses rang in the winter holiday season Nov. 25 with the Downtown Association’s 33rd annual Lights On Celebration parade. 

Floats of various sizes carrying kids of all ages, marching bands, classic cars, scouting groups, farm animals, youth sports teams, 4-H and dozens of other entrants joined the Saturday procession along San Benito Street. 

Earlier on Nov. 25, also as part of the festivities, local nonprofit organizations completed and displayed 30 individually decorated Christmas trees in front of the Veterans Memorial Building. The Dec-A-Tree event featured trees donated by Bourdet’s Christmas Trees, which were subsequently given to local families in need who could not afford holiday trees. 

The Lights On festivities also included a downtown holiday boutique, and visits with Santa Claus. 

Youth dance groups were among the entrants in the Nov. 25 Lights On parade in downtown Hollister. Photo: Rene Rodriguez Photography
