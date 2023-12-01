good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 30, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofits

Local Scene: Pancake breakfast and toy drive Dec. 9

By: Staff Report
4
0

Chorale holiday concerts

San Benito Oriana Chorale will present their Christmas season concerts on Dec. 13 at San Juan Bautista Mission (406 Second Street in San Juan Bautista) at 7:30pm; Dec. 15 at Christ Fellowship Church (2066 San Benito Street) in Hollister at 6:30pm; and Dec. 17 at Christ Fellowship Church at 3pm.  

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 students, and are available at Postal Graphics and at the door before each show. 

Pancake breakfast and toy drive

Join local firefighters for the annual pancake breakfast and toy drive, from 8-11am Dec. 9 at the Sacred Heart Parish School gymnasium (670 College Street in Hollister). Hollister firefighters will be collecting toys for their annual toy drive, and anyone who would like to donate is encouraged to bring a new toy. 

The breakfast includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs and beverages, as well as arts and crafts for the kids. Tickets are $10 each and are available before the event at Fire Station 1, 110 Fifth Street, during business hours. If you miss getting your ticket, they’ll also be available on the day of the event at the door.

Buddy the Elf, Santa and the Grinch will be available for photos. 

Newsom announces funding to clear highway encampments

The state is making nearly $300 million in additional grant money available for local governments to clear homeless encampments, with a focus on areas near state highways and interstate highways, and provide housing options for people who are impacted. 

About half of the “encampment resolution” money announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will be dedicated to the effort to clear encampments on what the state refers to as rights-of-way, which are public roads, highways and interstate highways owned and maintained by Caltrans. 

The $299 million in grant money adds to the $414 million already awarded from the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund, which was established through Assembly Bill 140 in 2021 to help local jurisdictions provide more re-housing options for people living in encampments near highways.

In a statement, Newsom said clearing the encampments was motivated by safety. 

“Since day one, combatting homelessness has been a top priority. Encampments are not safe for the people living in them, or for community members around them. The state is giving locals hundreds of millions of dollars to move people into housing and clean up these persistent and dangerous encampments. And we are doing the same on state land, having removed 5,679 encampments since 2021,” Newsom said. 

Cities, counties and continuums of care are eligible to apply for the grant money through the California Interagency Council on Homelessness through next June. 

The money helps fund street outreach teams and facilitates partnerships between local governments and Caltrans to clear the encampments. 

“Through the Encampment Resolution Grants, Caltrans is working to connect people experiencing homelessness on its right-of-way to more secure and stable housing situations offered by local partners,” said Alisa Becerra, a Caltrans Deputy Division Chief.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Lights are on

Hollister and its residents, organizations and businesses rang in...
Community

Delta Kappa Gamma holds annual conference

Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of professional women...
Hollister High

Ground breaks on new student union building at Hollister High School

Construction begins on new Hollister High School student union building

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
282FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Lights are on

Delta Kappa Gamma holds annual conference