Local Scene: Clean CA art show opens April 1

Clean CA art show opens April 1

The San Benito County Arts Council, Caltrans and the cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista will host the Clean California Art Show opening party from 6-7:30pm April 1 at the Art Depot in downtown Hollister.

The exhibition includes public art designs and works by James Peterson of Art + Contraptions, Ryan Sarfati and Eric Skotnes of Yanoe x Zoueh. The exhibit also features works by local artists Clay Peer, Venecia Prudencio, Enrique Luna, Makayla Magdelena and Josh Liem, says a press release from the San Benito County Arts Council.

The Art Depot is located in the historic train depot building at 35 Fifth Street in Hollister.

All featured artists will be creating public artworks as part of the two Clean California Highway Beautification Projects taking place in San Benito County in Spring 2023. The public is invited to preview the public art designs on April 1, provide community feedback, meet the artists in person and mingle with other art supporters and community leaders.

The April 1 Opening Party features live music, no host bar and food available for purchase by El Guapo Kitchen and Wonder Cotton Candy, says the press release. This event is free and open to the public.

The Clean California Art Show will remain on display at The Art Depot through April 15. Visitors can also view the work during special Open Gallery Hours, 12-4 pm, every Saturday through April 15.

Launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of his California Comeback Plan, Clean California is investing $1.1 billion for state and local governments to clean up trash and debris statewide, beautify community gateways and public areas along highways, streets and roads, and to provide jobs to thousands of Californians. The San Benito County Arts Council has been working closely with Caltrans over the last year to integrate public art into two local projects.

For other Art Show information or to make other arrangements for viewing, call 831.636.2787 or email [email protected]

International artist Simon Silva comes to Gavilan

Renowned international artist, speaker and author Simon Silva will return to Gavilan College this Spring semester, to provide lectures and workshops at both the Gilroy Campus and Hollister Site on April 20, and an evening art exhibit at the Gilroy Campus on April 21.

Hosted by Gavilan’s El Centro, Silva will provide the following lecture, “Nurturing Sustainable Success Through the Arts,” at the Gilroy Campus, Library Room at noon Hollister Site at 5:30pm on April 20.

Following his hour-long lecture, a hands-on workshop for 30 attendees will be provided by Silva at each of the locations. There is no need to register for the workshop, and it is open to all.

The next day, April 21, the Gavilan Educational Foundation will host a “Simon Silva Gallery Reception,” where more than 20 of his latest art pieces will be displayed.

“It feels great to return to Gavilan College,” Silva said. “I first came here 15 years ago and always felt at home with this community, one that is very similar to the one I grew up in.”

The VIP portion of the reception will start at 4:30pm at the Gilroy campus Library Gallery space. The general reception starts at 6pm, where Gavilan Superintendent/President Pedro Avila will hold a fireside chat with Silva for 30 minutes.

The general reception at 6pm is free for students with proof of current high school or college identification, and $20 for everyone else.

This event is open to the entire community and those wishing to attend must register at bit.ly/42FhoP5.

“We are very fortunate that such an accomplished artist and creative innovator will be spending two days at our college and with our South County communities,” Avila said. “I am excited our Gavilan College Educational Foundation is hosting his art exhibit, one which is representative of our times and will be truly inspirational for our entire community, especially our students.”

Easter festivities

Gateway Hollister Church will host a free Easter egg hunt and family-friendly festivities at Cerra Vista Elementary School on April 8. The event starts at 12pm and goes to 3pm, and is free for everyone in the Hollister community.

Festivities include not only an egg hunt, but also food trucks, a video gaming truck, lawn games, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, face painting and bounce houses.

Cerra Vista Elementary School is located at 2151 Cerra Vista Drive in Hollister.

Blessing of the Bikes

The Top Hatters’ 30th annual Bike Blessing will take place Palm Sunday, April 2, beginning at Hollister Powersports.

Motorcyclists are encouraged to check in at 11am at Hollister Powersports, 411 San Felipe Road, and then travel to Sacred Heart Church for a service at 1pm. The blessing of the bikes will take place at 2pm, also at Sacred Heart Church, located at 520 College Street in Hollister.

Events include a special guest appearance by Elvis impersonator Rick Torres, who will sing “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.”