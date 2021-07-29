good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 30, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionGuest View

Guest view: Helping our children learn through the pandemic

By: Hollister School District Board of Trustees
22
0

Starting March 13, 2020, the educational world that we knew in the Hollister School District changed forever. Our Superintendent, Diego Ochoa, and our staff at both the district and site levels worked all through the weekend to get food packets and learning materials put together by each grade level so education could continue while we were locked down. Many of our students were receiving breakfast and lunch seven days a week starting March 16, 2020.

In no time at all, all of our students were getting connected to the internet through hot spots and using their district-issued Chromebooks. It did take our district some time for our staff to work through changing out old Chromebooks for new models, but our staff persevered and so did our students and parents. The time that our children spent at home with their teachers online and their parents/guardians or older siblings helping our students get through the instructional day was no easy task. 

As the weeks continued, many felt we would never see students in the classroom again. Due to the leadership and staff efforts, we were able to start a hybrid schedule and students were back at school part time. As Hollister School District board members, we knew learning was taking place. We were hearing how hard all site staff were working to make sure student needs were being met at school and district staff were doing incredible work assisting sites to help teachers, parents and students.

So how do you measure success in such an unusual school year as we have had? How do we measure growth or a job well done when we spent much of the year trying to pay our bills or worry about a loved one who became ill with Covid? Where can we find some sense of comfort that things will be OK? Our lives will be different, but will we be OK? 

We look at the small things. Hollister School District had a very high attendance rate last year. So kids were not missing school. Our students in TK-3rd grade read 406,647 books! Fifty-four percent of our eighth-graders are at grade level or above in reading going into high school. This is our usual percentage for students going to high school. So there was no learning loss in reading.

However, math is a totally different story. Our district brought in a new math program called Eureka Math that, combined with the hard work from our staff, students and parents, increased our students’ success going into high school with a grade level or above the grade level of 63%. This is totally new territory for our students in the Hollister School District. When the board members were given the data of these test scores, we immediately thought that these scores represented the hard work of our entire school community. When everyone else is moaning and groaning about learning loss, we managed to stay status quo in reading and make a huge jump in math. This represents our staff’s efforts from maintenance worker to superintendent, student to parent, teacher to board member. 

We all had one goal during this historical crisis—help our children learn. So thank you, Hollister. Everyone put children first, and the Hollister School District demonstrated what they can do with all of the support from our wonderful Hollister community.

This column was written by Hollister School District Trustees Jan Grist, Carla Torres-DeLuna, Elizabeth Martinez and Lisa Marks.

Hollister School District Board of Trustees

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bene Gifts Hollister celebrates a decade in business

Juan Reyes -
Kathina Szeto recently changed the name of her gift...
Guest View

Guest view: San Benito needs a second high school

John Corrigan and Shawn Tennenbaum -
By working together, our community has made it possible...
Local News

After another snag, group abandons effort to recall mayor

Michael Moore -
The voters who have been trying to recall Hollister...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Bene Gifts Hollister celebrates a decade in business

Guest view: Helping our children learn through the pandemic