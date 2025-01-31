I rise today to adjourn in the memory of Marty Cheek—a beautiful soul, the publisher of Morgan Hill and Gilroy Life, an arts and science advocate, a man who loved his community, and his community loved him.

Marty was born in Hollister and was a beloved resident of Morgan Hill and a mentor to young, aspiring writers.

Gail Pellerin

Marty had a disdain for politicians. I was truly one of the lucky ones who got on Marty’s good side because of our shared love for journalism.

He was a big supporter of the South Valley Community Symphony, always uplifting the conductor and volunteer musicians. Marty also supported and performed with the South Valley Civic Theatre.

Marty was the co-founder of Morgan Hill and Gilroy Life publications, where he sought to cover positive stories of his community. He was the recipient of the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year in 2011 and Morgan Hill Life was awarded Small Business of the Year in 2019.

Marty passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2024 at the age of 57.

Friends described him as outgoing, inquisitive, kind, compassionate, spontaneous, opinion-challenging and occasionally goofy.

Marty was a man of action and a positive thinker. He co-authored a book with former Congressmember and now State Senator Jerry McNerney titled, “Clean Energy Nation: Freeing America From the Tyranny of Fossil Fuels.”

As a journalist, Marty believed in the fourth estate, a firm conviction in the vital role the news media and press have in a democratic society by providing citizens with information to make informed decisions.

He believed that we could address the difficult challenges in front of us. He wanted to make the world a better place.

Marty’s ever-present optimism led to his plan to save democracy and achieve global peace by Christmas Day in 2040. He acknowledged: “It’s ambitious, it’s audacious, it’s also 100% doable.”

This desire for world peace fueled his passion the past four years resulting in several books: “The Path to Peace: A Vision-2020 Plan to Unite Humanity,” “Vision-2020: Be a Hero for Humanity,” and “Humanity: A Vision-2020 Novel.”

His unique family history surely contributed to his pursuit of peace. In one of Marty’s books, he shared a story of his grandfather, who voted for Adolf Hitler in 1932, but his grandmother disagreed. Although his grandparents never joined the Nazi Party, they remained silent to avoid drawing suspicion and to protect their two children—Gerhard, their son, and Gisela, their daughter (Marty’s mother), who survived the bombings in Berlin.

When the Nazis began arresting and deporting Jews to concentration camps, his grandparents chose to act. Collaborating with another Lutheran couple, they risked their lives by hiding a Jewish family in a concealed basement.

When Marty learned about what his grandparents had done, he said “he felt intensely proud. They were not conventional heroes, only ordinary people who decided—on a small but profound scale—that good must triumph over evil.”

As it goes, our unconventional local hero, Marty Cheek, a man who seemed to always be everywhere, helping everyone, has left a huge void in Morgan Hill. But his unwavering belief in world peace reminds us all that even in the face of division, one person’s vision can inspire a brighter, more united future for all.

As Marty said, it’s 100% doable.

Assemblymember Gail Pellerin represents District 28 in the California Assembly. Pellerin delivered the above remarks at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Jan. 23.