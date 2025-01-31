Nearly 1,000 people from all over California ran in the 41st annual Mission 10 Race Jan. 25 in San Juan Bautista. The race also celebrated event sponsor the Rotary Club of Hollister’s 100th anniversary.

The Mission 10 race featured a half marathon, 10-mile, 5K and 1 mile Kids Fun Run.

Final results in the distance-certified race featured Hollister residents at the top. In the half marathon, Carlos Enrique Brenes won the men’s age 19-29 group; Kolton Klauer won men’s 30-39; and Chang So won the men’s age 50-59 group.

The overall men’s half marathon winner was Alan Samuels, of Prunedale, according to results posted by the Rotary Club. The overall female winner was Madeline Bailie, of Morgan Hill.

A total of 968 people participated in the Mission 10 Race, which started at the San Juan Bautista Mission and offered breathtaking routes through the scenic Anzar hills while supporting local scholarships and charitable programs.

The Mission 10 Race has become a beloved tradition on the Central Coast. The scenic, USATF distance-certified Half Marathon, a favorite among runners.

This event is not just about running—it’s about giving back to the community. All proceeds from the race benefit local scholarships and charitable programs, continuing the Rotary Club of Hollister’s century-long tradition of service, according to the local club.

Runners rejoice as they cross the finish line together in the Mission 10 5K event on Jan. 25. Contributed photo.