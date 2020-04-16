good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
April 16, 2020
Article Search
Letters
FeaturedOpinion

Guest view: No new housing bills

By: submitted
11
0

By Susan Kirsch

The California Legislature’s decision to suspend work until May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic was a wise move. Some want to take it a step further, urging that all non-essential legislation be postponed until 30 days after the statewide “shelter in place” order has been lifted.

To consider non-essential legislation without opportunity for public hearings violates the Brown Act, writes Bob Silvestri, president of Community Venture Partners in Mill Valley. And, he says more new housing bills do not qualify as essential legislation.

Some might disagree. State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco; the Bay Area Council and the building, developer and corporate real estate investment industries might like to quickly pass housing legislation.

Efforts to promote would-be affordable housing by eliminating communities’ right to maintain single-family neighborhoods could move forward more quickly without public scrutiny.  

Plans for high-density housing near transit might go unchallenged despite what we’re learning about the dangers of density and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, I propose a 2020 moratorium on introducing all new housing legislation, except measures to provide funding. This wouldn’t be a building moratorium. Approved projects would proceed. The moratorium would give pause so that we may awaken to new possibilities on how to solve the housing dilemma based on collaboration, trust, problem solving and tools of technology.  Why is this important? 

For years, builders and legislators have clamored about a housing crisis. COVID-19 shows us what a real crisis looks like. Healthy people get sick and die. Businesses close. Foreclosures and bankruptcies surge. 

The coronavirus exposes the fallacy of the YIMBY-marketed housing crisis. Research by the Embarcadero Institute validates this claim. We don’t need 3.5 million housing units by 2025; it’s more like 1.2 million. 

Housing bills like Wiener’s Senate Bill 50 slam the door on local decision-making to benefit constituents and throw open the door to real estate investors who prioritize profits. Economist Michael Storper calls this dangerous trend the financialization of housing

A moratorium on new housing bills would give legislators and local officials time to collaborate in defining the problem. Michael Goldman, Sunnyvale City Council member, writes in his blog, “If we don’t clearly define the problem, builders will have us dancing to their tune forever as they holler ‘housing crisis’ over and over.”

A moratorium on new housing bills creates opportunities for legislators to learn about solutions from elected officials on the front line. For example, Palo Alto is addressing the jobs/housing imbalance. 

A moratorium allows time to improve the broken legislative process. For example, in 2019, legislators passed three bills related to Accessory Dwelling Units that would allow additional living quarters on the lot of a primary dwelling. Now in 2020, a fourth bill is needed to correct inconsistencies.

The COVID-19 pandemic demands legislators’ action. The housing dilemma does not. One outcome of a housing moratorium is a Values & Policy Framework for 2021. It would lay a foundation for an integrated, comprehensive housing strategy with human values that unite us, prioritized over the economic factors that divide.

Now Is the time. Declare a moratorium on new housing legislation.

Susan Kirsch, president of Kirsch Associates, is a community organizer and founder of Livable California. She wrote this column for calmatters.org. 

Avatar
submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy man dies in Hollister collision

Staff Report |
A 28-year-old Gilroy man died in a vehicle collision near Hollister after a semi truck ran a red light April 15, according to police.
Read more
Letters

Letters: PORC tried to bully board of supervisors

submitted |
The proponents of a radical initiative have picked the worst possible time to put a stranglehold on the local economy.
Read more
Local News

San Benito High plans virtual grad ceremony

jreyes2 |
Graduation plans for San Benito High School were still up in the air as school closures affected several student activities for the rest of spring semester. But the school will continue with its ceremony and for most people it’s going to be something out of this world.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Gilroy man dies in Hollister collision

Letters: PORC tried to bully board of supervisors