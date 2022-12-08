good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 9, 2022
Article Search
sophia manzur that's on period project
Mount Madonna School junior Sophia Manzur is showing with some of the products she collected for the That’s on Period Project. Contributed photo
OpinionGuest View

Guest View: Period Project tackles menstruation stigma

By: Sophia Manzur
61
0

Period poverty is defined as the struggle those who have a menstrual cycle face while trying to afford menstrual products. Despite not being able to control a menstrual cycle, those who have one are still left to purchase products that some cannot afford. I believe that menstrual products should be an approved item to purchase using government subsidies or covered through medical insurance. To help alleviate this problem for our local community, I have started a school club called “That’s on Period Project.”

That’s on Period Project’s goals are to raise awareness about the stigmas surrounding menstruation, to raise money to purchase period products and to organize period product drives. We aim to partner with local organizations who support those in need, and to provide donations of the menstruation products for those in need.

Recently, That’s on Period organized a drive where Mount Madonna School students, parents, faculty and staff donated about 110 packages containing period products. The chosen recipients of this drive are the Watsonville-run Center for Farmworker Families’ Oaxacan Community Shed, a non-profit organization dedicated to education, advocacy and support for farmworker families, and Gilroy’s Community Solutions, which provides services for families and individuals of all ages who are facing times of crisis, ranging from mental health and substance use to domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

The Center for Farmworker Families’ Oaxacan Community Shed was chosen because of the large number of the migrant families living in Watsonville who are in desperate need of assistance to meet essential daily needs like personal hygiene products, including period products. Some of the families utilizing this organization’s resources must choose between feeding their children or purchasing items like tampons and pads. For these families accessing period products is a luxury instead of a basic human need that should be fulfilled.

One of the reasons Community Solutions was selected is because they serve survivors of domestic violence who flee their homes without personal belongings like clothing and toiletries. Providing period products to these families and individuals is one way we can ensure all of their basic needs are met while they receive additional services to keep them safe from violence.       

I am inspired by the Mount Madonna School sixth grade to 12th grade students, their families and faculty and staff who donated the products to help their local community members surrounding an issue that is somewhat taboo to speak about. It was encouraging to see my peers of all genders understand the very real predicament those with periods face when deciding to purchase food or pay an electric bill over obtaining period products that would allow them to experience menstruation in a more dignified and comfortable way.

Access to menstrual products gives those who have experienced menstrual cycles the ability to fully participate in society with confidence and without the fear of embarrassing bleed through—not to mention compromising their health due to the increased risk of urogenital infections from using inadequate period products.

Sophia Manzur is a junior at Mount Madonna School. To donate menstruation products or funds to purchase menstruation products to the That’s on Period Project, contact Sophia at [email protected] or on Instagram at instagram.com/thatsonperiodproject.

Sophia Manzur

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Hospital belongs to property owners

Sophia Manzur -
Re: Full page Ad “Losing hospital coverage” frightened me and...
Guest View

Guest View: A profound discussion

Sophia Manzur -
On Nov. 12, my wife Lucy and I attended...
Letters

Letter: Compromise for new school

Sophia Manzur -
The San Benito High School district has formed a...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
275FollowersFollow
1,104FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

County, Caltrans offer free bulky item recycling event at Hollister landfill

In ultra-tough Gabilan Division, Hollister boys soccer aim to thrive