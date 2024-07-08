Sunday, June 23 dawned another glorious day in San Benito County.

In the south, the Saddle Horse Show (a LEGACY of the wide-open ranches of historical times) was gearing up for its annual display of traditional horsemanship. To the north, tree branches were bending under the weight of ripe fruit.

Protect San Benito members, neighbors and friends gather in the early morning and pick cherries to donate to the local Community Food Bank. Buckets were passed and filled. Over several weeks, 1,800 pounds of cherries were donated. Jeremy, from the Food Bank remarked how much the patrons enjoy cherries.

San Benito County is:

• home to ancient indigenous peoples’ sites.

• one of few corridors for wildlife that move from coastal to inland habitats.

• BROAD FLOODPLAINS protecting farms and homes from flooding counties to the west.

• its large concentration of organic farms.

• the rugged beauty of the Diablo Mountain Range along the east.

All are worth preserving.

The county was home to numerous BLENHEIM apricot orchards, now lost to housing developments. Urban sprawl will be the death of San Benito County unless future growth is slowed.

San Benito County STILL offers a quieter quality of life (IN SPITE OF THE frustration of traffic congestion AND over-building). If you, too, value this rural life, please help Protect San Benito County. Go to CampaignToProtectSanBenito.org to learn more about us AND OUR UPCOMING CITIZEN’S INITIATIVE.

Join us in our fight to KEEP THIS BEAUTIFUL COUNTY RURAL!

And remember, next time you buy cherries at the local farmer’s market, those cherries may have been grown in San Benito County. Don’t let the cherry trees go the way of the apricot trees.

There’s STILL TIME! SLOW THE GROWTH IN SAN BENITO COUNTY!

Fallon Greig

Hollister