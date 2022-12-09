Flu tests available at San Benito County sites

As of Dec. 5, flu tests are available at OptumServe sites in San Benito County—along with PCR and rapid antigen tests for Covid-19, according to county authorities.

The flu and Covid-19 are currently on the rise as a surge of both viruses grips the county, says a press release from San Benito County. To combat the rise in cases, Lifesign Flu Tests are being made available at local Covid-19 testing sites.

The flu tests will only be used for people exhibiting symptoms; asymptomatic people can still get tested for Covid-19.

And due to the increased demand for testing, OptumServe will extend their hours of operation at the site located at 930 Sunset Drive, Suite 3 in Hollister, says the press release. The new hours are 7am-7pm on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The OptumServe mobile clinic continues to test and treat patients for Covid-19. The mobile clinic locations listed below are open from 10am-6pm (closed 2-3pm for lunch):

– Wednesday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister.

– Thursday: San Juan School Soccer Field at 100 Nyland Drive in San Juan Bautista

– Friday: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7290 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos

– Saturday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

– Sunday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

There is no cost to the recipient of testing and treatment services through OptumServe in San Benito County.

For information on making an appointment for testing, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888.634.1123. For Covid-19 or flu vaccination appointments at the health department, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1.833.422.4255.

The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed to receive a vaccination for those under age 18. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 6 months of age and older.