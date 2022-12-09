good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 9, 2022
Article Search
—Photo by Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Flu tests available at San Benito County sites

Virus cases on the rise locally

By: Staff Report
27
0

As of Dec. 5, flu tests are available at OptumServe sites in San Benito County—along with PCR and rapid antigen tests for Covid-19, according to county authorities. 

The flu and Covid-19 are currently on the rise as a surge of both viruses grips the county, says a press release from San Benito County. To combat the rise in cases, Lifesign Flu Tests are being made available at local Covid-19 testing sites. 

The flu tests will only be used for people exhibiting symptoms; asymptomatic people can still get tested for Covid-19. 

And due to the increased demand for testing, OptumServe will extend their hours of operation at the site located at 930 Sunset Drive, Suite 3 in Hollister, says the press release. The new hours are 7am-7pm on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. 

The OptumServe mobile clinic continues to test and treat patients for Covid-19. The mobile clinic locations listed below are open from 10am-6pm (closed 2-3pm for lunch):

– Wednesday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister.

– Thursday: San Juan School Soccer Field at 100 Nyland Drive in San Juan Bautista

– Friday: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7290 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos

– Saturday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

– Sunday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

There is no cost to the recipient of testing and treatment services through OptumServe in San Benito County. 

For information on making an appointment for testing, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888.634.1123. For Covid-19 or flu vaccination appointments at the health department, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1.833.422.4255. 

The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed to receive a vaccination for those under age 18. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 6 months of age and older.   

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

County, Caltrans offer free bulky item recycling event at Hollister landfill

Staff Report -
The California Department of Transportation and San Benito County...
High School Sports

In ultra-tough Gabilan Division, Hollister boys soccer aim to thrive

Emanuel Lee -
When Marco Orozco decided to return for a second...
News

Dry year in California leads to meager water allocation

Staff Report -
As California faces a likely fourth consecutive year of...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
275FollowersFollow
1,104FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

County, Caltrans offer free bulky item recycling event at Hollister landfill

In ultra-tough Gabilan Division, Hollister boys soccer aim to thrive