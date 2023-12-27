good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 26, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionGuest View

Guest view: San Juan Highway project gains financial support

By: submitted
12
0

I’m pleased to announce that due to my consistently vocal advocacy, the county is moving forward on plans to repave the segment of San Juan Highway that runs along Anzar High School. 

This long overdue project could start as early as this summer, but the timeline is not set in stone yet as county staff engineers work out details with consultants. 

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki

The upcoming San Juan Highway project is among projects that are part of an unprecedented $28 million in county funds allocated to road repairs over the next five years. I proposed this historic package of road improvements when I joined the board in 2021, and after working with colleagues for months, supervisors approved the concept and recommended road repairs in 2022. With the county putting off repaving projects for decades in unincorporated areas, the list of terrible roads in our county is seemingly endless. 

When I ran for supervisor, I made the commitment to boldly start the daunting task of catching up on these deferred road repaving projects. Without a doubt, I followed through on that commitment and will continue pushing for more road improvements as the top priority with available funds. 

Over the next five years, due to this $28 million investment, the county will repave a slew of roads such as the rest of Union Road, San Juan Valley backroads leading to Hollister, Salinas Road, San Juan Canyon Road, Seely Avenue, Cienega Road, Fairview Road, Shore Road, Frazier Lake Road and an array of others. The county has made road repairs a top priority, and I have been the leader in this shift. 

Up until this point, with so many roads to consider, top public works officials had recommended pursuing outside “Safe Routes to Schools” grant monies to fund San Juan Highway. Those efforts haven’t worked out, though, and I made it clear it was too risky to continue counting on chance with such competitive applications. 

After discussions I held in public meetings and with top staff officials, at the Dec. 12 board meeting, Public Works Administrator Steve Loupe announced the county is shifting some available funds from the $28 million pool to repave at least the worst portion of San Juan Highway near the school and will do as much as possible with the $1.2 million available. I will continue to monitor potential further needs on this road when we find out how far the available money will go, and I’m committed to pursuing additional funds to repave more of the road after this initial segment is done. 

Repaving to this highly traveled and dilapidated stretch is sorely needed, especially with so much growth in the county and a spike in the number of commuters using back roads to and from Highway 101. 

Thank you to residents for sharing concerns, and thank you to fellow county supervisors and staff officials for making this happen. 

Kollin Kosmicki is San Benito County District 2 Supervisor. 

Kollin Kosmicki
Kollin Kosmicki

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Mayor’s ‘gifts’ defy true holiday spirit

The little Drummer Boy tunefully beats a rhythm to...
Community

Motorist dies in car crash near Lovers Lane

A motorist died in a collision with another vehicle...
Business

Pilotless airplane tested at Hollister airport

Reliable Robotics conducts tests of innovative AI technology

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
283FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Mayor’s ‘gifts’ defy true holiday spirit

Motorist dies in car crash near Lovers Lane