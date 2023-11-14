good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
69.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 15, 2023
Article Search
Hazel Hawkins Hospital
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessHealthLocal News

Hazel Hawkins, Anthem Blue Cross sign new contract

Agreement takes effect Jan. 1

By: Staff Report
33
0

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross this week announced they have signed a new two-year agreement for commercial and employer sponsored health insurance plans.

The new contract, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, allows people in San Benito County who are insured by Anthem to be able to access their healthcare services at the Hollister hospital and its local clinics, says a press release from HHMH. 

The contract also allows increased reimbursements for care in the first two years of the contract, says the release. 

Anthem is currently the largest insurer in San Benito County. 

“We are very pleased with this new contract,” said Mary Casillas, Interim CEO for HHMH. “Through the hard work of our leadership team, as well as with our counterparts at Anthem, we  believe we have negotiated a contract that allows us to continue to deliver quality healthcare  for the residents of San Benito County, while also improving reimbursements for that care.” 

Anthem Blue Cross President Beth Andersen said, “This new agreement demonstrates the strong commitment by both organizations to deliver  access to high-quality, affordable care for the commercial health plan members in San Benito  County we mutually serve. We value our  long standing relationship with Hazel Hawkins Memorial as we work together to improve health  outcomes for the community.” 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Construction proceeds at Gavilan College’s Hollister site

Construction is under way at the Fairview Road site...
Community

Hollister celebrates veterans

Local residents, marching bands, businesses, community organizations and youth...
Community

Atomic survival

Joe Vallejo braced himself on the deck, pulling down...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
279FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Construction proceeds at Gavilan College’s Hollister site

Hollister celebrates veterans