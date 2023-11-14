Hazel Hawkins, Anthem Blue Cross sign new contract

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross this week announced they have signed a new two-year agreement for commercial and employer sponsored health insurance plans.

The new contract, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, allows people in San Benito County who are insured by Anthem to be able to access their healthcare services at the Hollister hospital and its local clinics, says a press release from HHMH.

The contract also allows increased reimbursements for care in the first two years of the contract, says the release.

Anthem is currently the largest insurer in San Benito County.

“We are very pleased with this new contract,” said Mary Casillas, Interim CEO for HHMH. “Through the hard work of our leadership team, as well as with our counterparts at Anthem, we believe we have negotiated a contract that allows us to continue to deliver quality healthcare for the residents of San Benito County, while also improving reimbursements for that care.”

Anthem Blue Cross President Beth Andersen said, “This new agreement demonstrates the strong commitment by both organizations to deliver access to high-quality, affordable care for the commercial health plan members in San Benito County we mutually serve. We value our long standing relationship with Hazel Hawkins Memorial as we work together to improve health outcomes for the community.”