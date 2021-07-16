good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 16, 2021
Representatives from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital spoke at a Tele-Town Hall last Friday.
Hazel Hawkins receives State Treasury loan for new roof

Construction expected to begin spring 2022

By: Staff Report
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will install a new roof thanks to a $2 million low-interest loan from the California State Treasurer’s Office.

The loan will help the hospital replace its 50,000-square-foot roof, a portion of which failed in recent years resulting in disruptions of service for several months, says a press release from State Treasurer Fiona Ma’s office.

The 2%, 20-year loan was issued through the California Health Facilities Financing Authority, for the San Benito Health Care District, doing business as Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

The loan is funded by the Healthcare Expansion Loan Program, which is administered by the CHFFA. This program is focused on small and rural facilities that often do not have access to low-cost loans, says the press release.

Hazel Hawkins plans to send the project out to bid later this summer, with construction expected to start in spring 2022.

“This demonstrates how low-cost financing can play a critical role in preserving access to healthcare for an entire community,” Ma said. “A new roof ensures that the hospital will thrive for years to come, which is especially important because it is the only one in San Benito County. The next closest hospital is at least 30 minutes away.”

The portion of the roof to be replaced covers the hospital’s medical/surgical, pharmacy, respiratory therapy and dietary departments. The original roof of the hospital was built in 1960, according to a press release from Hazel Hawkins.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the State and the assistance from Treasurer Ma’s office,” HHMH CEO Steve Hannah said. “This loan allows us to replace the aging infrastructure and ensure our facilities are safe and secure from the elements and we won’t have to halt services due to issues with water intrusion.”

Hazel Hawkins is a full-service, 25-bed public acute care, critical access designated hospital providing health care services to San Benito and southern Santa Clara County. In addition to the hospital, HHMH operates two skilled nursing facilities, four rural health clinics, a multi-specialty center, an orthopedic and joint center, a physical therapy and rehabilitation clinic, a home health agency, four laboratories and the Barragan Family Diabetes Center.

Support Your Local Newspaper
