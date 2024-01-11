The new year started off “extraordinarily quiet” in Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital’s Birthing Center—until the evening of Jan. 4, according to hospital staff. On that day, three babies were born in the span of 20 minutes and at 6:05pm, Natalia Elias Estrada won the distinction of becoming the Hollister hospital’s New Year Baby.

Parents Violeta Elias Median and Jose Estrada were excited to welcome their baby girl to the family. They said the baby, who joins her two brothers and sister, evens out the family to two boys and two girls, says a press release from HHMH.

Natalia weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces, is 19 inches long, and was delivered by Dr. Zarin Amin, OB/GYN.

The hospital’s Birthing Center staff presented Violeta with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. The mother described the nursing staff as “very attentive and helpful and provided great service.”

HHMH Interim CEO Mary Casillas added, “It is always an honor for a hospital to welcome the first baby of a New Year. On behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, we wish the Elias Estrada family a wonderful 2024!”