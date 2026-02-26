After major graduation losses and some tough battles in early season games, the Hollister boys basketball team caught fire during the league race and finished tied for first.

HHS shared the crown with Marina in the Pacific Coast Athletic League, Mission Division, both at 9-3. Additionally, the Baler ballers advanced to the Central Coast Section playoffs for the sixth straight year.

The youthful squad was paced in scoring by freshman sensation Rudy Lopez Jr. The athletic 6-foot-3 forward was complemented by scoring/assist contributions from Donovan Diaz and the scoring/rebounding mix from Evan Perryman, with solid play up front from freshman Rollins Bastien and veteran Kody Dickens.

Emiliano Aquino, Reece Kaplansky and Cadence Smith were among the other major contributors.

“It was a great season,” coach David Kaplansky said. “I am proud of our guys. We had a six-game league winning streak. I’m so proud of the team and the way they fought.”

That win streak, and a few key games in particular, were the ticket to the league crown.

After a 7-6 pre-season, the Balers began Mission Division play. It was a battle royal, with teams knocking off each other right and left. Two big thrillers launched Hollister to the top. On Jan. 28, the Balers defeated the initial league leader, Marina, 68-61 in overtime. On Feb. 11, they edged Everett Alvarez 54-52.

The final standings showed Hollister and Marina at 9-3, with St. Francis and Alvarez just a game behind at 8-4. Rancho San Juan was inconsistent and finished 4-8, Stevenson was 3-9 and North Monterey County was in the cellar at 1-11.

League play began on Jan. 6, over on the coast at powerful Marina.

“It’s hard to start by playing the best team in the league and on the road in the first game,” Kaplansky said. “They’re fast and quick and have a bunch of seniors.”

Marina rolled 60-38. Lopez scored 13, with Bastien contributing nine points and 10 rebounds and Dickens added eight points.

Hollister regrouped quickly. Two days later, they ripped Stevenson 52-42. Lopez was amazing with 27 points and nine rebounds. Diaz scored eight and Smith contributed four assists and seven rebounds.

Next was a 62-54 win over at RSJ. Diaz was dominant with 19 points and five assists. Lopez tallied 16 and had eight rebounds. Dickens scored 13 and Perryman came through with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Balers stumbled at Alvarez, a 44-31 loss. Diaz scored eight, Lopez had eight with eight boards and Bastien had nine rebounds.

The week continued with a home game against St. Francis of Watsonville. It was a huge contest for the league standings, as Hollister, at 3-2, could not afford another league loss.

The Balers excelled in a 70-57 victory, the first in their six-game win streak. Lopez had another highlight reel night, pouring in 29 points. Bastien had 17 with nine rebounds. Diaz scored 12 and dished off for six assists.

The back half of the double round-robin began with a visit from Marina. No 22-point loss this time. Hollister served notice to the Mission Division by knocking off the Mariners 68-61 in overtime.

A late Baler fourth quarter rush tied the game at 57-57. Key plays included a Perryman follow bucket, a Lopez long three and a Diaz trey. In the 4-minute overtime, the Balers dominated with their fierce defense and key baskets inside from Bastien and Perryman.

There was no letdown as the Balers finished the week’s action with a 55-44 win at Stevenson. Lopez scored 17, Bastien had 10 and Perryman added eight rebounds and four assists. Hollister next polished off RSJ at home 61-48. Lopez scored 22 and had 17 rebounds. Perryman scored 14 and pulled down 10 boards.

No letdown in a trip to last-place NMC. Lopez starred again, scoring 16 with eight rebounds in a win. Diaz tallied 10 with four assists. Bastien scored 11 and Dickens had nine rebounds.

Alvarez visited on Senior Night. With the game tied at 52, Hollister held the ball in the final seconds for the last shot. Lopez was fouled and calmly sank two free throws for the win. Bastien shined with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Diaz scored 14.

The regular season finale was at St. Francis but the Sharks won 57-55. Lopez had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Perryman did too, notching 12 and 10. Bastien continued his ever-improving breakout season, scoring 12 with nine rebounds.

“Our team defense got better as the season went on,” coach Kaplansky said. “Offensively, we moved the ball well. We began to find the open shot and shoot better and we took better care of the ball.”

The CCS Division 1 playoff opener on Feb. 20 was a tough one, with the Balers traveling to meet Alisal of the PCAL’s higher division, the Gabilan. The crowd was large and raucous. Additionally, Alisal started five seniors, and experience was key in that environment. The Trojans won 55-44.

“We had a tough first quarter and we dug ourselves a hole,” Kaplansky said. “After that, we outscored them for the final three quarters.”

In an ultra-physical first quarter, Alisal roared out to a 15-2 lead as the Balers shot just 1-for-14. Hollister fought back. Alisal blanketed Lopez to contain him and thus Diaz and Perryman led the response. Hollister adapted to Alisal’s full-court press. Reece Kaplansky aided that and provided second-half energy.

Diaz coolly drained long bombs to spur the comeback. Lopez broke free of Alisal’s smothering defense to get some hoops and find open teammates. But it was not quite enough. The Balers got within 11 points early in the fourth quarter but the Trojans held.

Diaz had six three-pointers, five in the second half, and totaled 18 points. Perryman scored 16.

“It was a loud environment and they (Alisal) came out physical,” Kaplansky said. “I’m super proud of our effort. We played great defense. They took Rudy out and thus Donovan and Evan stepped up.”

Hollister’s outlook is bright. Lopez, Bastien and Reece Kaplansky are all freshmen. Diaz is just a sophomore. Perryman and Dickens are juniors. Aquino is a senior.

“I’m excited for where we are as a program,” coach Kaplansky said. “We’ll continue to grow and mature. Only one rotation player is a senior who will graduate. We’re excited for the future.”