Candidates for Hollister’s mayoral and city council races are largely self-funding their campaigns to win the Nov. 3 election, according to financial activity disclosure forms filed with the city clerk’s office.

In the race for mayor, incumbent Ignacio Velazquez so far has out-fundraised his challenger, Salvador Mora. Velazquez has collected $20,300 as of the latest disclosure filing on Sept. 24. That sum includes $19,000 worth of loans that Velazquez contributed to his own campaign.

Mora has collected $9,054 for his mayoral campaign as of Sept. 24. That includes $3,000 worth of loans from Mora to his campaign, according to the campaign disclosure forms.

Individual contributors to Mora’s campaign include $500 from Emergency Vehicle Specialists; $500 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; and $1,500 from Teamsters.

The campaign activity disclosure forms—known as 460 forms—are required by the Fair Political Practices Commission. Candidates are required to list individual contributions and expenses more than $100. From now until the election, candidates must also file 497 Forms, which report late contributions received before Nov. 3.

Of the four candidates running for Hollister City Council Districts 1 and 4, only one so far has filed 460 forms, according to the city clerk’s website. Running for the District 1 seat are Rick Perez and Jose Fernandez. Carol Lenoir currently sits on the council representing District 1, but she is not running for reelection.

In the District 4 race, Tim Burns and Julio Rodriguez are running for the seat that was formerly occupied by Marty Richman, who died earlier this year.

Fernandez has collected $3,220 so far for his campaign, according to his Sept. 24 disclosure filing. The only contribution listed on his latest report is $250 from San Benito Land and Cattle Company LLC.

There are no recent 460 forms on file with the city clerk’s website for other city council candidates.