Set amidst the stunning foothills and vibrant vineyards of Guerra Cellars Winery, the Hollister Concert Series this week revealed its 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule.

The lineup promises to bring an unforgettable summer of music, community and celebration under the stars, says a press release from the series organizer.This year’s series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

– June 15: Kickoff the series with a bang featuring Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan Tribute Band, and Left of Center, bringing country hits and energizing performances.

– July 13: Rock out with Faithful, Pearl Jam Tribute, and 40 Ounces to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute, for a night of classic rock and reggae vibes.

– Aug. 3: Groove with 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute, for an evening of pop anthems and soulful melodies.

– Aug. 24: Enjoy timeless hits with The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute, celebrating the icons of rock and country.

– Sept. 14: Close the season with performances by Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute, for a rock finale.

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

The Hollister Concert Series also offers a platform for local businesses to showcase their brand to a wide and engaged audience, says the press release. Sponsors will enjoy extensive visibility through promotional materials, social media shoutouts, and the chance to connect directly with attendees.

For additional details about the concert series, including how to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, visit the series website at www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.