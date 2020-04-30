The Certified Farmers’ Market in downtown Hollister will not return this year, the Hollister Downtown Association announced April 30.

The City of Hollister is not approving events due to the shelter-in-place order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the association. Farmers’ markets are considered an essential business under San Benito County’s order, and must have hygiene and social distancing protocols in place to operate.

“The Hollister Downtown Association is disappointed we will not be providing this event for everyone who loves the Certified Farmers’ Market,” the association stated in a press release. “We will comply with orders this year and have a head start in planning for 2021, Wednesdays, May 5 through September 8.”

The market, which typically attracts up to 5,000 people weekly, is held between Fifth and Seventh streets each Wednesday from May to September.