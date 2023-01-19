good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
49.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 19, 2023
Article Search
Freshman sensation Zamaya Rivera entered the week with a team-high 10 goals playing both forward and midfielder for a Hollister High girls soccer team that has won its first three league matches. Photo by Ed Wong.
FeaturedSportsHigh School Sports

Hollister girls soccer takes the early lead in pursuit of the PCAL Gabilan Division championship

By: Emanuel Lee
17
0

It’s still early, but the Hollister High girls soccer team has the early advantage as it pursues a Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division championship. 

The Haybalers, who entered the week in first place by virtue of winning their first three games, also have had two matches postponed due to the recent storms. Making up those contests with Alvarez and Salinas will make the rest of the schedule a bit hectic, but just about every team in the league is in the same situation. 

Hollister coach Becky Bonner said she’s taken delight in seeing the players practice hard, play cohesively during matches and support each other emotionally. The combination could be a prelude to the Balers winning the league championship, something they haven’t done in nine years.

They came close four years ago, totaling 25 points to Christopher’s 27. So, there is a lot to like about this year’s group. 

“It’s been really great to see they’re enjoying their time together and wanting to put in the time in practice and get in extra reps to get better,” Bonner said. “And as they’re doing it, they’ve been supportive of each other.”

Freshman sensation Zamaya Rivera has a team-high 10 goals, super sophomore Sydney Stacy has six and standout senior McKenzie Heckman four. Stacy plays forward, Rivera plays both up top and in the midfield and Heckman is also a midfielder. 

Stacy and Heckman blend physical play and skill, and Rivera has dazzled with her ball skills and ability to make runs and put shots on goal in tight spaces. Rivera also plays physical and wins 50-50 balls. Saavedra Allen has also been “doing a great job,” Bonner said, though she emphasized players at every position have been making valuable contributions. 

“All the girls have been doing a really good job of stepping up,” Bonner said. “Everyone has been playing and they’re contributing, whether they’re playing 80 minutes or they’re out there for 10 minutes. It’s been really great to see they’re always ready to go at the start. And for the girls who come in, they’re asking questions and really receptive to coaching. They have a great time in practice and a good time in the games.”

In a recent practice, Bonner said players were eager and going strong all the way to the finish. It’s that type of attitude and effort that has Bonner pleased, win or lose. The longtime Hollister coach scheduled some tough non-league competition in December, including Wilcox and Valley Christian. 

Even though the Balers lost both matches, they served a purpose. 

“I knew Valley Christian was going to be a challenging game and different from some of the other games we’ve played,” Bonner said, referring to a 7-3 loss on Dec. 28. “But it let us know what we needed to adjust at the half, to increase our speed of play, how to collect our nerves. So the second half was great, and we were much more competitive.

“For our young girls to see a team play that quickly with the ball, I think it was the best thing we could’ve done going into league, to see that we’re mentally and physically prepared. So that was a really good game for us to check in with one another to see what we need to do to get ready for the [league] season the following week.”

For the Balers to win their first league title in nine years, they’ll most likely have to go through Salinas, which won all five of its non-league matches and its lone division match but has had three other games postponed.

Balers senior McKenzie Heckman has been a pivotal player in the midfield once again. Photo by Ed Wong.
Sophomore Sydney Stacy has been dynamic up top for the first-place Haybalers. Photo by Ed Wong.
Saavedra Allen has been one of the many key contributors for the Hollister High girls soccer team. Photo by Ed Wong.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Small businesses affected by storms eligible for tax relief

Staff Report -
Some California small business owners affected by the winter...
Agriculture

Drought update: Long-term supplies uncertain

Michael Moore -
The rainy winter has been good for reservoir levels...
Business

Bay Area Panthers make South Valley their practice home

Michael Moore -
The Indoor Football League’s Bay Area Panthers team has...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Small businesses affected by storms eligible for tax relief

Drought update: Long-term supplies uncertain