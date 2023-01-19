good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 19, 2023
Small businesses affected by storms eligible for tax relief

By: Eli Walsh
Some California small business owners affected by the winter storms that have battered the West Coast over the last three weeks will be eligible for emergency tax relief, state officials said Jan. 18.

Owners of small businesses that have dealt with storm-related issues like flooding and power outages will have their interest and penalties waived if they miss their original tax due date, according to the state’s Tax and Fee Administration.  

The waiver applies to small business owners with tax due dates between Jan. 4, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2023.

“Help is available for California businesses,” state Department of Tax and Fee Administration Director Nick Maduros said in a statement. “If you cannot file or make a payment on time because of the storms, please reach out to us, and we can offer some relief.”

Eligible business owners can request tax relief at the Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s website at https://www.cdtfa.ca.gov, by mail to the CDTFA, in person at one of the agency’s field offices or by phone by calling 800.400.7115.

Business owners can also contact the agency to update account information and request replacement copies of state tax records. 

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Eli Walsh

