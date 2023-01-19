good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
49.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 19, 2023
Article Search
Pictured is the San Benito River at Hospital Road Bridge in Hollister Jan. 5. Photo: Chris Mora
NewsAgricultureBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Drought update: Long-term supplies uncertain

Reservoir levels climb; groundwater volumes may benefit

By: Michael Moore
15
0

The rainy winter has been good for reservoir levels and surface water supplies, but a number of important factors remain unknown before authorities are willing to declare an end to the statewide drought. 

These factors include San Benito County’s pending allocation of imported water from the Central Valley Project; groundwater levels; and the Sierra snowpack, according to San Benito County Water District Water Conservation Program Manager Shawn O. Novack. Local authorities should have a better understanding of how these factors will affect water supplies after the rainy season is over. 

As of Jan. 17, Hernandez Reservoir in southern San Benito County was completely full—at 18,000 acre feet of capacity—and flowing over its spillway, Novack noted. 

“This is really good because water released from this reservoir makes its way down the San Benito River,” Novack told this newspaper. “This helps recharge the groundwater basin where Sunnyslope County Water District, City of Hollister and City of San Juan Bautista have wells located within recharge areas of the river.”

That’s crucial because groundwater levels have dropped since the drought started more than three years ago. The San Benito water district’s annual Groundwater Assessment, published in December, notes that more water has been pumped from the aquifer as the drought has continued, resulting in “short-term groundwater decline.”

In normal times, the county typically also receives an allocation of imported water from the state’s CVP. In March 2022, however, the county found out it would be getting no water from the CVP for the year, and won’t know until the spring if it will get an allocation for 2023. 

“Everyone in the Hollister-San Juan groundwater basin benefits from the imported water because the purchased water helps balance the overall water needs in the basin, is superior in quality to groundwater pumped from local aquifers and is more conducive to crop growth and vastly improves our drinking water,” Novack said. 

And the Sierra snowpack—another key source of drinking water recharge in California—remains uncertain. Although snow levels are at 247% of normal this week, that could melt away if the rest of the winter is dry and warm, Novack explained. 

The U.S. Drought Monitor website last week moved San Benito County out of the “Extreme” drought category, and reclassified the northern portion of the county as “Moderate” and the southern portion as “Severe.” Almost all counties in California have seen a similar downgrading of drought conditions in recent weeks. 

But, as Novack noted, that “means we’re still not out of drought.”

“As far as water conservation goes, we need to conserve water at all times. Not just during droughts,” Novack added. “We don’t know when this drought will end and when the next will start. Besides, we use a lot of energy to pump water locally and statewide. It costs money to store and treat this water too. By conserving water we can cut down on all of these costs and resources and be prepared for the next drought.”

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Hollister girls soccer takes the early lead in pursuit of the PCAL Gabilan Division championship

Emanuel Lee -
It’s still early, but the Hollister High girls soccer...
Business

Small businesses affected by storms eligible for tax relief

Staff Report -
Some California small business owners affected by the winter...
Business

Bay Area Panthers make South Valley their practice home

Michael Moore -
The Indoor Football League’s Bay Area Panthers team has...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister girls soccer takes the early lead in pursuit of the...

Small businesses affected by storms eligible for tax relief