Hollister High football players finish off prep careers as all stars

Four Hollister High seniors—Maliki Harrison, Alex Valencia, Isaiha Molina and Asher Kearns—played in the 37th Central Coast All-Star Football Game on Jan. 28 at Rabobank Stadium. The contest draws some of the top graduating players from San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

The players were split into two teams and each played for a charity. The proceeds from this year’s game went to Coastal Kids Home Care and South County Animal Rescue. This past season, Kearns, Molina and Valencia earned PCAL Gabilan Division first team honors, and Harrison made the second team. They were on the Coastal Kids Home Care team that won, though that was secondary to the cause and the camaraderie.

Alex Valencia runs onto the field as his named is called during pregame introductions. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.