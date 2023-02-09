good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 10, 2023
Article Search
The Haybalers' Alex Valencia, Isaiha Molina, Maliki Harrison and Asher Kearns suited up one final time in their high school football careers in the Central Coast All-Star Game Jan. 28 at Rabobank Stadium. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School Sports

Hollister High football players finish off prep careers as all stars

By: Staff Report
53
0

Four Hollister High seniors—Maliki Harrison, Alex Valencia, Isaiha Molina and Asher Kearns—played in the 37th Central Coast All-Star Football Game on Jan. 28 at Rabobank Stadium. The contest draws some of the top graduating players from San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. 

The players were split into two teams and each played for a charity. The proceeds from this year’s game went to Coastal Kids Home Care and South County Animal Rescue. This past season, Kearns, Molina and Valencia earned PCAL Gabilan Division first team honors, and Harrison made the second team. They were on the Coastal Kids Home Care team that won, though that was secondary to the cause and the camaraderie. 

Alex Valencia runs onto the field as his named is called during pregame introductions. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Alex Valencia and Isaiha Molina celebrate after Molina scored a TD in the All-Star Game. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Emergency CalFresh benefits to end in March

Staff Report -
Thousands of households in San Benito County who have...
Business

Local Scene: Honor Band accolades, Highway 25 delays

Staff Report -
Arts Council debuts first Pop-Up Market The San Benito County...
Business

Local florists gear up for another busy Valentine’s Day

Erik Chalhoub -
It has been a “gangbuster” of a year for...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,098FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Emergency CalFresh benefits to end in March

Local Scene: Honor Band accolades, Highway 25 delays