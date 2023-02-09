Police investigate two shootings in Hollister

Hollister Police are investigating two shootings reported near the city’s downtown in recent days—including one that resulted in injuries to a victim.

About 10:30pm Feb. 1, Hollister Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of McCray Street, according to the Hollister Police Department.

The victim told investigating officers that they were walking their dog when three subjects approached them, according to police. The group reportedly asked the victim if they were gang members.

The victim continued walking, and the suspects fired one round from a handgun at the victim, Hollister PD posted on social media. The bullet grazed the victim’s shoe and struck a parked vehicle. The victim was not injured.

On Feb. 7, police released a photo from a nearby surveillance camera that may depict the three suspects. Anyone with information about the incident can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4331.

Hollister Police released this image that they say shows three suspects who shot at a victim on the 100 block of McCray Street on Feb. 1.

The second shooting took place about 10:30pm Feb. 5 on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive, police said.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting, and on arrival located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Detectives are still investigating both shootings. Anyone with information can call 831.636.4331.