good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 10, 2023
Article Search
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Police investigate two shootings in Hollister

One injured in Feb. 5 incident, police said

By: Staff Report
94
0

Hollister Police are investigating two shootings reported near the city’s downtown in recent days—including one that resulted in injuries to a victim. 

About 10:30pm Feb. 1, Hollister Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of McCray Street, according to the Hollister Police Department. 

The victim told investigating officers that they were walking their dog when three subjects approached them, according to police. The group reportedly asked the victim if they were gang members. 

The victim continued walking, and the suspects fired one round from a handgun at the victim, Hollister PD posted on social media. The bullet grazed the victim’s shoe and struck a parked vehicle. The victim was not injured. 

On Feb. 7, police released a photo from a nearby surveillance camera that may depict the three suspects. Anyone with information about the incident can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4331. 

Hollister Police released this image that they say shows three suspects who shot at a victim on the 100 block of McCray Street on Feb. 1.

The second shooting took place about 10:30pm Feb. 5 on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive, police said. 

Officers responded to a report of the shooting, and on arrival located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening. 

Detectives are still investigating both shootings. Anyone with information can call 831.636.4331. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Emergency CalFresh benefits to end in March

Staff Report -
Thousands of households in San Benito County who have...
Business

Local Scene: Honor Band accolades, Highway 25 delays

Staff Report -
Arts Council debuts first Pop-Up Market The San Benito County...
Business

Local florists gear up for another busy Valentine’s Day

Erik Chalhoub -
It has been a “gangbuster” of a year for...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,098FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Emergency CalFresh benefits to end in March

Local Scene: Honor Band accolades, Highway 25 delays