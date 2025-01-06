Pictured are members of Hollister High School’s Fall Sports Academic Team. Photo: Courtesy of Hollister High School

Hollister High School recently announced the names of the school’s Fall Sports Academic Team of athletes who have competed on the field and demonstrated success in the classroom for the season. 

The Academic Team members are: Lillian Mendonsa, Field Hockey, 4.67 GPA; Francesca Donati, Flag Football, 4.33 GPA; Isabella Gutierrez, Golf, 4.17 GPA; June Traverla, Tennis, 4.67 GPA; Rachel Buckingham, Water Polo, 5.00 GPA; Sudipti Dantuluri, Cross Country, 4.73 GPA; Lauren Fernandez, Cheer, 4.33 GPA; Jasayla Mariscal, Flag Football, 4.33 GPA; Hassan Manassra, Football, 4.14 GPA; Andrew Parra, Cross Country, 4.29 GPA; Samuel Buckingham, Water Polo, 5.00 GPA; Carlie Rowen, Volleyball, 4.50 GPA. 

Gordon Kass

