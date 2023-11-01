good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 2, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsCrimeLocal News

Hollister homicide victim had young daughter

Jacob Arbello shot to death Oct. 23, police say

By: Staff Report
Authorities this week identified the victim in an Oct. 23 homicide as 45-year-old lifelong Hollister resident Jacob Arballo. 

About 11:44pm Oct. 23, officers responded to the 1000 block of Monterey Street on a report of a shooting victim, according to Hollister Police. When police arrived, they found an adult male—later identified as Arballo—who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The man was not conscious and not breathing.

Jacob Arballo

Officers and paramedics from the Hollister Fire Department attempted to resuscitate Arballo, but he was later pronounced dead, police said. 

The police department’s investigations bureau was notified and responded to the scene to investigate, and determined the death was a homicide, authorities said. 

According to witness statements, around the time of the shooting several male subjects fled the area, police said. Investigators have also determined that the shooting was gang-related. 

Arballo leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter. He is also survived by his mother and grandparents, police said on Nov. 1. 

“Our Investigations Bureau has been working tirelessly on this case since the homicide occurred,” Hollister Police said in a Nov. 1 press release. “We are again asking for your help. If you have any information that may assist our detectives in bringing the killers of Jacob Arballo to justice, we would like to hear from you.” 

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

