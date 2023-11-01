Letter: Retired teachers bring continued value to local communities

What do retired teachers mean to the Hollister, Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill communities? A lot. After years, sometimes decades in the classroom giving back to their students, retired teachers continue to give back to local communities through their pocketbooks and their passion for volunteerism. The week of Nov. 5-11, 2023 is California’s 25th Annual Retired Teachers Week.

According to figures from California Retired Teachers Association, retired teachers statewide donated more than one million hours of volunteer service in the past year, valued at more than $39 million!

In addition to their donated time, retired teachers are part of the swell of economic benefits California receives from public pensioners as they spend their pension benefit checks.

In California, expenditures stemming from state and local pensions supported 381,038 jobs and $11.9 million in federal, state and local tax revenues. In fact, each dollar paid out in pension benefits supported $4.59 in total economic activity in California.

Retired educators will continue to give back—both economically and through our volunteer service.

We cared about our students and communities while we worked as educators and that doesn’t stop at retirement. Know a retired teacher that you could thank?

Terrie Berry

California Retired Teachers Association

Area 5-Co Director