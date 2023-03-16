good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
49.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 16, 2023
Article Search
Hollister High senior attacker Carson Brown gets major air time as he unloads a shot in a 9-0 win over Leland on March 6. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School Sports

Hollister lacrosse poised to win Mission Division title

By: Emanuel Lee
15
0

Chris Branon is as excited and motivated as ever to coach the Hollister High lacrosse team. 

The program started play seven years ago and has momentum going for it with solid participation numbers. Despite getting bumped down to the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Mission Division this season, Branon is optimistic because of the players and their commitment level and passion for the sport.

Branon expects the Haybalers to contend for the league title this season, a division that includes Monterey, Pacific Collegiate, Palma, Salinas and Watsonville. Hollister entered the week 2-0 with a 16-1 win over Soquel on Feb. 27 and a 9-0 victory over Leland on March 6.

“As long as we continue to stay healthy and continue to improve—which I haven’t seen anything to stop us yet—it would be great to put a banner in the gym,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s a Gabilan or Mission—it doesn’t matter to me. It would be nice to see that happen.” 

The anchor of the team is goalie Kohen Nelson, a four-year varsity player who is among the best in the entire PCAL. 

“Kohen is our biggest leader and just an animal,” Branon said. “He’s got one throttle and there’s no gears on that man. It’s full on all the time. When you see a goalie stand on his head save after save and shot after shot, he’s a leader who gets it done by example. We probably averaged giving up double-digit goals a game last year, but he’s making 20 to 30 saves every game. That’s not good defense on our part, but he never stops.”

Carson Brown, Michael Dawson and Carter Eggers lead the attack with Neoh Texeira and Christian Zumiga also contributing. Branon said Brown has improved immensely from last year—his first competitive season in the sport—and is a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder who is projected to put up a high point total by season’s end. 

“Carson’s work ethic stands out because last year was his first year of lacrosse,” Branon said. “The hardest part of our sport is not the athletic side, but the actual hand-eye coordination in knowing how to use the stick. And the only way to learn that is like anything else—you got to put in the time. That’s what Carson did. His heart is all into it and that’s what you have to have.”

Some of the impact midfielders include Theodore Meredith, Damian Ortiz, Jack Corlis, Gaven Homen, Matthew Kashiwagi, Zach Watt and Justin Pieracci. Ortiz scored three goals against Leland, while Homen and Watt are first-year players but have excelled at a rapid pace. 

Hollister doesn’t have a girls team yet but participation among girls in lacrosse is rising. There are six girls on the junior varsity team and one—junior Andrea George—earned a spot on the varsity squad. A backup long stick middie, George has made appearances in both games. 

“Andrea has done very well, is a strong player and works very hard,” Branon said. 

Branon commended defender Justin Corea for helping lead the team with his playmaking ability and making sure everyone is on the same page. 

“Justin is such a big part of our team and kind of the leader in regards to knowing what everyone is supposed to do,” Branon said. 

Other key defenders include Isaac Barragan, JT DeWitt, Devin Espinoza and Omar Espinoza. Daniel DeShazer and Jayden Long are the backup goalies but should see playing time at other positions. Branon emphasized stickwork in the team’s off-season skills and strength and conditioning program. 

The extra work has paid off as the players’ ability to possess the ball and connect on passes have improved. 

“I never want to be too positive in a conversation at the beginning of a season, but I think our lacrosse IQ got a lot better,” Branon said. “And that’s by putting in more time with the sticks in the off-season.”

Even though junior Jake Varnes is out for the season due to an injury he suffered during football season, Branon said his inspiring play last year has earned him captain status along with Brown, Corea and Nelson. Branon, who is involved with the Hollister H.A.W.G.S. club lacrosse program, said he’s happy to see the growth of the sport locally. 

Ideally, kids will start the sport at an early age so by the time they get to high school they’ll be well versed in every aspect of the sport. 

“We’re starting to see that growth pick up and having more kids start to realize what a great sport lacrosse is,” he said.

Junior Carter Eggers is all business during Hollister’s non-league match vs. Leland. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Carson Brown delivers a thunderous check on a Leland player during their March 6 match. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Baler Steakhouse offers upscale experience in Hollister

Juan Reyes -
After a little more than one year of jumping...
Letters

Letter: San Benito needs Hazel Hawkins

submitted -
I joined the Hazel Hawkins team 26 years ago...
Business

City will not host 2023 motorcycle rally

Michael Moore -
Following a recent city council discussion, it is increasingly...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,094FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Baler Steakhouse offers upscale experience in Hollister

Letter: San Benito needs Hazel Hawkins