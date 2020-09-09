The Hollister Police Department arrested a local transient for unlawfully causing a fire of a city building near Park Hill early Saturday morning.

Jorge Sanchez Reyes, 32, was charged with felony arson and additional drug related charges and is currently being held at the San Benito County Jail, according to a press release issued by the police department.

Officers and firefighters on Sept. 5 were dispatched to the 400 block of Vista Hill Court at 5:53 am for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find one of the boarded up city buildings on fire, according to HPD.

The fire consumed more than 70 percent of the building. Police officers along with the Arson Task Force investigator and San Benito County Sheriff Deputy Jason Leist investigated the incident.

According to the press release, Leist came in contact with Sanchez-Reyes, who matched the description given by witnesses of a suspect who fled from the building that was set on fire. Officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Sanchez-Reyes for starting the fire.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Leist at (831) 636-4080 or Officer Wells at (831) 638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.