The Hollister Police Department caught a break Tuesday by catching a suspect who was involved in last week’s homicide on Sally Street.

The police department on Aug. 22 announced that they arrested 19-year-old Andrez Valencia of Hollister, who was booked for murder and is being held on $1 million bail at the San Benito County Jail.

Valencia is suspected of killing Daniel Cervantez, a 44-year-old Hollister resident who was shot to death early in the morning Aug. 19. Emergency services were dispatched to the 100 block of Sally Street where they performed lifesaving efforts on Cervantez but he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

The police department said their detectives “worked diligently on this investigation following up on leads and tips provided by the community. Their investigation led them to a person who was in the area that morning and was allegedly in an altercation with Daniel Cervantez.”

The Hollister Police Department also teamed up with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Justice, the Sally Street neighborhood and the Cervantez family for assistance in their investigation.

“The police department would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the Hollister Police Department at (831) 638-4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.