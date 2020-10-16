The Hollister Police Department reported that they’re still investigating a shooting incident that happened this week on the west side of town.

Officers were dispatched to the area of San Lorenzo Drive on Oct. 15 at 11am for a report of several gunshots fired by multiple suspects, according to a press release issued by the police.

According to the police, when the officers arrived they determined the suspects in the shooting had already fled the area. Nobody was shot or injured but several homes and vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

The police reported that two of the shooters, described as Hispanic men, in a white Chrysler 300 were seen in the area. One of the suspects was wearing a tan hoodie sweater and blue jeans, while the other was wearing a dark colored hoodie sweater. Both suspects were wearing the hoods over their heads.

The other shooter was described as a young Hispanic man. The police said they believe the incident is a gang related crime.

Witnesses told the police that a white Chrysler 300 with black wheels and tinted windows drove into the area from Fourth Street. The car entered the parking lot that is adjacent to the south cul-de-sac end of San Lorenzo Drive, according to the police.

The police said that a pair of suspects got out of the car and began shooting toward someone who was on San Lorenzo Drive. Witnesses told police that the same person on San Lorenzo Drive returned fire with his own firearm.

Officers searched the area, making contact with people at every home as a welfare check and attempting to locate any additional witnesses to the shooting. The police said they were able to get surveillance video of the incident, which is being analyzed by detectives.

Police are asking anyone with any information on this shooting to call the Hollister Police Department Investigation Bureau at (831) 638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.