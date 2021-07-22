good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 22, 2021
FeaturedNews

Hollister PD to set up checkpoint this weekend

Officers will look for alcohol, drug impairment

By: Staff Report
The Hollister Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence and driver’s license checkpoint on July 24 at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 6pm to 1:30am.   

According to a press release issued Thursday, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes.  

Police said it supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”  

Motorists should expect a delay as officers check drivers for proper licensing and signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. The impact of a DUI arrest can cost up to $13,500, which includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses. 

Hollister PD wants to remind people that prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, and marijuana combined with alcohol and other drugs can result in a DUI.

Police said those who take medication, whether prescription or over-the-counter, and drink a small amount of alcohol can experience intensified impairment effects.  

“The deterrent effect of High Visibility Enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.”

According to the press release, studies of California drivers have shown that 30% of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. 

Hollister PD offers these reminders to ensure people have a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:

  • Decide before you go out whether you plan to drink or drive. You can’t do both.
  • If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver before going out or map out another safe way to get home by taxi, ride-share or public transportation. You can also look up designated driver services in your area using the National Directory of Designated Driver Services (NDDDS).
  • See your friend or other patron impaired trying to get behind the wheel? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to get where they are going safely.
  • Report drunk drivers – Call 911.

People are encouraged to be a part of the designated driver very important person (“DDVIP”) program. As a DDVIP, you can ensure those drinking get home safely and get rewarded for it. Partnering bars and restaurants statewide have created non-alcoholic specialty drinks (“DDrinks”) for sober drivers: http://bit.ly/OTSDDrinks.

