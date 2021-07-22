Local Scene: Relay For Life, Taste of Hollister

Relay events benefit American Cancer Society

Relay For Life of San Benito County will hold two events next week to benefit the American Cancer Society.

A luminaria walk-thru will take place on July 30 from 8-10pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St. in Hollister.

The next morning, July 31 from 7-11am, teams will be walking the track at Rancho San Justo Middle School, 1201 Rancho Drive in Hollister.

“While Relay will not look the same as previous years, we are coming together to safely raise money and honor loved ones in our community,” organizers stated on a flyer for the events.

For information, contact Jessica Ruiz at [email protected] or call 831.256.7279.

Open house for Sun Street Centers program

Sun Street Centers will host the “Taste of Hollister” open house on July 31 from 1-4pm at 335 Sixth St.

The event, which will include refreshments, snacks, music and prizes, will highlight the Women’s Residential and Perinatal Program’s efforts to support women seeking recovery from addiction.

All proceeds from the event will go to Sun Street Centers’ Women’s Residential and Perinatal Program and Men’s & Women’s Sober Living Environments.

For information, email Anna Foglia at [email protected]

National Night Out

Join Hollister Police, San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other public safety personnel at the National Night Out, 5:30 to 7:30pm Aug. 3 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Street.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the website natw.org. The Hollister event will allow local residents to meet their community’s police, paramedics and firefighters in a block party style setting with snacks, games and prizes.

Araujo graduates from RIT

Moses Araujo, of Hollister, graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with an MFA in visual communication design.

About 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2020-21 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses. Due to New York state Covid-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14-15 in smaller ceremonies by college and were live-streamed for graduates’ family and friends.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 18,600 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

Garlic Festival events begin July 23

The Gilroy Garlic Festival’s first events since 2019 begin July 23.

Planned over two weekends of July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1 at Gilroy Presbyterian Church, 6000 Miller Ave., garlic fans will be able to pre-order some of their favorites, from pepper steak sandwiches to scampi, garlic bread and more during the drive-thru Gourmet Alley event.

The drive-thru will be held from 4-7pm on Fridays and from 11am-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The menu includes the following:

• Steak Combo: Pepper Steak Sandwich, Shrimp Scampi, World-Famous Garlic Bread, $25

• Sausage Combo: Sausage Sandwich, Shrimp Scampi, World-Famous Garlic Bread, $25

• Pepper Steak Sandwich, $14

• Sausage Sandwich, $14

• World-Famous Garlic Bread: Half Loaf, $10

• Garlic Fries, $10

• Shrimp Scampi, $10

• Bottled Water, Soda, $5

The Farm-To-Table Dinner dinner at Fortino Winery, 4525 Hecker Pass Highway, takes place on July 24 from 5-9pm. The caterer/chef for the dinner will be Relish Kitchen & Drink, featuring Executive Chef Diane Sturla.

The Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held July 30 at Gilroy Golf Course, 2695 Hecker Pass Road. The event will include a silent auction and festival food staples.

Tickets and pre-order information can be found at gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.