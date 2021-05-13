Hollister Police arrest suspect in homicide of Nikko Espinoza

The Hollister Police Department announced that a suspect involved in the death of Nikko Espinoza was arrested on Wednesday, ending a six month investigation led by a crew of detectives and officers.

Jessica Chacon, 32, of Hollister was arrested and booked for murder on May 12. She is being held on $1 million bail at the San Benito County Jail.

Police said the investigation led them to Espinoza’s girlfriend, Chacon, who was with him in the morning when they allegedly had an altercation. Police said that Espinoza allegedly fell from Chacon’s moving vehicle and sustained a major head injury resulting in his death.

Police said that officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Park Street on Nov. 19, 2020 at about 2:09 am for a report of an adult male found in the roadway not conscious and bleeding from the head.

Espinoza was found lying in the roadway unconscious with a suspected head injury, police said. They added that officers began to render medical aid to Espinoza until Hollister Fire Department and AMR personnel arrived to take over life saving efforts.

Police said Espinoza was life flighted to a local trauma hospital where he later died.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Nikko Espinoza,” police said.

Police said they worked diligently on this investigation following up on leads and tips provided by the community.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Torres at 831-638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.