Hollister Police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents that occurred recently throughout the city, according to authorities.

During the week of Oct. 1, the police department received numerous reports of vandalism in different locations in Hollister. The vandalism consisted of red spray paint that depicted the word, “Worm,” reads an Oct. 19 press release from the Hollister Police Department.

Video camera footage obtained by police shows a Hispanic male adult, wearing a black T-shirt with a large graphic on the front. The suspect in the video footage is also wearing khaki shorts, white shoes and a gray or black hat with a white logo, police said.

In one of the incidents caught on camera, the suspect was seen vandalizing signage located at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister, police said.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the recent incidents or the suspect to call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 638-4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip line at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.