January 4, 2022
hollister school district covid 19 test kits drive thru
The Hollister School District is providing free Covid-19 test kits to families and staff members. Photo courtesy of Hollister School District
FeaturedNews

Hollister School District offering free Covid-19 test kits today

By: Hollister School District
The Hollister School District is providing free Covid-19 test kits to families and staff members Monday. 

HSD has 6,000 I-Health COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits available to any families or staff members associated with the district. They are available at the district office, 2690 Cienega Road, with drive-through service until 4:30pm. There are additional test kits available at the Calaveras/Accelerated Achievement Academy campus or the R.O. Hardin campus until 3pm.

The district’s school nurses are coordinating these efforts and received the kits from the California Department of Public Health, said Credentialed School Nurse Anita Sarringhaus. This voluntary test giveaway comes at a time with high demand for such self-administered tests following the holidays, especially in light of the Omicron variant’s high transmissibility. Students and staff are set to return to classrooms Tuesday after the holiday break. 

Each test kit contains two tests, while it is recommended by the California Department of Public Health that students take a test today and another Thursday. If students have symptoms, please have them remain home until those symptoms are resolved for 24 hours without use of medication. Please also report such absences. 

Hollister School District

Please leave a comment

