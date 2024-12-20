The Hollister School District has once again partnered with Legacy Church to provide a brighter Christmas season for local families in need, and this year’s effort included a large increase in recipients.

The 2024 drive included more than double the number of families—20 this year—who received donations from church members. A total of 64 children, seven mothers and six fathers were recipients of the donations this year.

There were two families from each Hollister School District site identified by the district’s Social Emotional team to receive gifts, as well as two families from Hollister High School, said Eliana Delgadillo, Social Emotional Coordinator for HSD. She worked with Legacy’s outreach coordinators, Ana Perez and her husband Mike, to organize the donation drive.

The fundraiser included a pumpkin patch theme, with each pumpkin representing a person or need. Church members were given families’ wish lists, chose specific pumpkins to sponsor, and then purchased those related items to donate.

Some school staff members took part by giving to the families as well. Last week, the district started distributing the donations to recipients.

Church members in early November chose the families they would sponsor. There was a $25 minimum for items, while donors gave up to $100 per individual.

Aside from gift cards for such categories as auto parts, gas or groceries, items included such donations as board games, blankets, pillows or winter clothes. Each family also received a turkey and canned food for a Christmas dinner.

Delgadillo emphasized the goal of providing families with gifts during the holiday season that can be a difficult time for those in need.

“I just wanted to really highlight the collaboration between the high school, Hollister School District and Legacy Church,” she said. “We’re just continuing to work together with the same vision of providing families what they need during the holidays.”

Delgadillo said the families involved have been very appreciative.

“One of the parents said, ‘I really was at the point where I had to choose necessities or Christmas gifts for my children,” she noted.

Perez said Legacy Church has grown so much in the past year, it provided an opportunity for a significant increase in the number of items given. Some families received multiple pumpkins.

She described how donors were told the number of people in the families to go with their wish lists. Perez said it was an overwhelming, happy feeling to see the results.

“It takes the whole community—the whole church, coworkers, friends—who come together to help others,” Perez said.