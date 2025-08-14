Grace Peffley has patrolled centerfield for Hollister softball the last four years. During that span, her athletic defense was matched by her spectacular hitting. Peffley graduates with an amazing career batting average of .476, with 147 hits in 309 at-bats. Her on-base percentage is .525 and she stole 94 bases in 102 career games.

“I know every time I step foot out at Ray Barragan Stadium and I look out at centerfield, only one name comes to my mind, Grace Peffley, number 11,” said Baler coach Andrew Barragan, who has been at the helm for 10 years.

Peffley now moves on to college at Boise State, after leaving a legacy in Hollister. Softball success requires talent up the middle, from catcher, through pitcher and shortstop to centerfield and Peffley has been a fixture for four years.

The highlight of her career probably came in perhaps the biggest Hollister softball game in history.

In the spring of 2023, the Balers had one of their best teams ever and reached the Central Coast Section Open Division final, where they ran into arch-nemesis powerhouse St. Francis of Mountain View. The Lancers had beaten the Balers 10-2 earlier in the season. But Hollister had been on a roll, including a perfect 14-0 league slate and CCS playoff wins over Capuchino 7-1 and a very strong Archbishop Mitty team 4-1.

In the afternoon championship match at West Valley JC in Saratoga, Hollister turned the tables on the Lancers, smacking them 4-0. It was a landmark victory.

The momentum for the Balers came in the top of the first inning, when then-sophomore Peffley singled to right to knock in the first run of the game. It was all Baler red-and-white from that point on.

“When they scored the run in the first inning, I could feel the energy drop,” St. Francis pitcher Shannon Keighran told the media that day. “As a captain, that’s really hard to see.”

A week later, the Balers won the NorCal title, wrapping up a week with wins over Oak Ridge 2-0 and Whitney 3-2 by dumping the Lancers once again. The verdict that day in Hollister was 1-0 in nine innings.

“My high school career had a lot of ups and downs but overall it has helped shape me into the player I am today,” Peffley said. “I am very thankful to the Hollister High School softball program for welcoming me in with open arms.

“I was on varsity all four years and was captain for three of those years. I have met lifelong friends through my high school career and will cherish those friendships forever. One of my favorite memories was winning State. That year our team was so special and we had a bond like no other.”

Peffley is an ultra-talented athlete, a team leader and a reliable, productive softball player. In 2025 as a senior, she led a young team that was not the talent-laden CCS and NorCal champion in 2023. Peffley provided leadership and contribution just the same, and the team played hard and finished third in league.

She led her young teammates with enthusiasm and her batting average was just as superb as every other year. She hit .508 this past spring, with a .573 on-base percentage.

“The majority of my family played baseball or softball in high school and wanted me to try it out,” Peffley said. “After my first season of recreational softball, I joined Hollister Heat’s 10u travel team. I fell in love with the game and the strategy behind softball. I continue to play softball because it has given me amazing opportunities, taken me around the country, and allowed me to make new connections.”

Both parents were athletic and encouraged and supported Peffley. Father Joshua Peffley played basketball and baseball as a prep and mother Allison Peffley played tennis and did cheerleading.

“My parents have been my biggest supporters during this journey,” Peffley said. “They have sacrificed so much so I could continue playing the sport I love. All my coaches throughout my whole softball career have pushed me to my limits and taught me the value of teamwork, resilience and hard work.”

Peffley has been playing travel softball with the LTG Henderson program.

“Grace has become a key player for LTG Henderson-Cat since her second year of 14U,” coach Cat Carrisosa said. “Known for her athleticism, versatility and high softball IQ, Grace has excelled in all three outfield positions and consistently made an impact on both sides of the game.

“Offensively, she is a true triple threat—a rare talent who can slap, hit for power and cause havoc on the bases with her speed. Her presence at the plate has always been a challenge for opposing defenses.”

Barragan saw a special talent early-on and was glad to have her at Hollister High.

“I first met Grace when she was an eighth grader,” Barragan said. “When I heard she was a Hollister girl, I knew she was going to be something special for us. What she possesses as a ball player, you can’t teach. Her speed, her softball IQ, her energy and her mentorship are all great qualities.”

Peffley was recruited by many solid programs and things clicked with Boise State, a strong program in the Mountain West Conference. Coach Justin Shults has racked up a 142-72 mark in his four years with the Broncos, including a 59-30 league mark.

“During the summer of 2024, I went on an unofficial visit to Boise State and immediately fell in love and knew that was going to be my home for the next four years,” Peffley said. “A few days after I got back home from the visit I verbally committed. During college I will be majoring in Criminal Justice.”

Peffley was named to the First Team PCAL her junior and senior years. Although the MVP award would go to a player on a team higher in the standings (and often a pitcher), Barragan stated he felt Peffley was truly the league MVP the last two seasons. He called her “one of the best all-around ball players ever to come through the Haybaler system.”

“Beyond her on-field accomplishments, Grace has been an incredible young woman and a tremendous representative of the LTG organization,” Carrisosa said. “Her strong work ethic, positive attitude and leadership have made her a joy to coach.

“Grace will continue her academic and athletic career at Boise State. There’s no doubt her drive and talent will take her far in the game she loves. It has been an absolute honor to coach such an outstanding athlete and person.”