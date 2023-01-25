Hollister students take regional band honors

Members of the Rancho Maze Band and Hollister Youth Music Network recently performed with the California Music Educators Association’s Central Coast Section Honor Band, according to a press release.

Musicians Thomas Feci (trumpet), Benny Gomez Jr. (tenor saxophone), Shyloh Gonzalez (bass clarinet), Jaxon Lopez (trombone), Matthias Morgan (alto saxophone), Megan Phillips (trumpet), Kayla Reames (clarinet) and Charles Schilke (tuba) went through a rigorous audition process to claim their seats in the prestigious Central Coast Honor Band. Students were auditioned from areas encompassing Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito and San Luis Obispo counties, says the press release from Rancho Maze Band & Color Guard.

This past weekend, months of practice culminated when the local musicians joined their fellow honorees from throughout California for a “final grand performance” at Cabrillo College in Aptos.

The Rancho Maze Band and the Hollister Youth Music Network are school-based nonprofit organizations that rely on the support from community members, says the press release. Donations can be sent to:

– Rancho Maze Band Boosters, P.O. Box 188, Hollister, CA 95024, [email protected]

– Hollister Youth Music Network, 2690 Cienega Rd, Hollister, CA 95023, [email protected]