March 23, 2023
Local Scene: Easter festivities, Blessing of the Bikes

The Top Hatters’ 30th annual Bike Blessing will take place Palm Sunday, April 2

By: Staff Report
Easter festivities

Gateway Hollister Church will host a free Easter egg hunt and family-friendly festivities at Cerra Vista Elementary School on April 8. The event starts at 12pm and goes to 3pm, and is free for everyone in the Hollister community. 

Festivities include not only an egg hunt, but also food trucks, a video gaming truck, lawn games, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, face painting and bounce houses. 

Cerra Vista Elementary School is located at 2151 Cerra Vista Drive in Hollister.

Blessing of the Bikes

The Top Hatters’ 30th annual Bike Blessing will take place Palm Sunday, April 2, beginning at Hollister Powersports. 

Motorcyclists are encouraged to check in at 11am at Hollister Powersports, 411 San Felipe Road, and then travel to Sacred Heart Church for a service at 1pm. The blessing of the bikes will take place at 2pm, also at Sacred Heart Church, located at 520 College Street in Hollister. 

Events include a special guest appearance by Elvis impersonator Rick Torres, who will sing “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” 

Committee encourages more hospital discussion

The San Benito County Intergovernmental Committee sent out the following letter to the community on March 16, regarding the committee’s position on the financial situation and future of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital:

At the Intergovernmental meeting of March 1, 2023, the Intergovernmental Committee members passed a motion to provide this letter to the San Benito Health Care District, the public, local media outlets and respective agencies represented on the committee. Specifically, at its special meeting on March 1, 2023, the Committee passed a motion: 

1. That we (the Intergovernmental Committee) follow the recommendation of the Board of Supervisors, the County Administrative Officer, and the City Managers, to encourage more public discourse and transparency, to have the meetings (about Hazel Hawkins) here at the Intergovernmental Committee;  

2. That the District should continue to meet with the Intergovernmental Committee.  

3. That the Board of Directors of the District is hereby invited to have a joint meeting with the  Intergovernmental Committee in April 2023; and, 

4. That the District is encouraged to reach out to private donors.  

The Committee will work with the District in setting future meetings at a time convenient with the District.  

Sincerely, 

Kollin Kosmicki, on behalf of  

Members of the Intergovernmental Committee 

Community Solutions gala is April 22

Tickets are on sale for Community Solutions’ 10th Annual Healing Hearts gala fundraiser, which is scheduled for 5:30-9:30pm April 22 at Guglielmo Winery in Morgan Hill. 

“Join us in-person for an elegant evening of fun and fundraising to provide safety and care for local families in crisis,” says the event invitation from Gilroy-based Community Solutions. “Prepare to be moved and inspired as you experience the struggles and joys of local families who are working to overcome violence, abuse, the challenges of mental illness and more.”

Tickets to the gala include a champagne reception, buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, a game of Heads-or-Tails and more. 

Community Solutions is a nonprofit organization that provides “comprehensive spectrum of prevention, intervention, treatment and residential services to the communities of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties,” according to their website, communitysolutions.org. “We provide services and support to help children, families, and individuals overcome the challenges posed by mental health issues, substance abuse, trauma, severe family dysfunction, sexual and domestic violence and human trafficking.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for the April 22 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/3udjhaym

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
