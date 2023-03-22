Letter: Downtown sign worth the cost?

I am not a fan of Randy Logue’s too frequent publications on your opinion page. But it was this line that caught my eye: “WE ARE NOT SALINAS.” Hollister can “boast” that it has an ugly sign just like the one in downtown Salinas and too many other “monkey-do monkey-see communities.”

Have to agree with what’s his name because I completely loathe, hate, detest, dislike, abhor, etc. the HOLLISTER SIGN and that ridiculous arch across San Benito Street, at no less than the WRONG intersection! The city spent $266,000.00 (plus/minus) for that sign, with funds that could have been used for the extra security needed for the Motorcycle Rally. And I might be mistaken, but I believe there was a ballot measure with results which indicated a weekend rally was the preference.

The Rally brings bikers here with their fat wallets and many of the local businesses benefit. When the rally first was held, the single weekend each year was my mother and father’s (Catherine and Mitchell Dabo SR) “bread and butter.”

Trust me, that ridiculous sign will not be delivering any sort of financial windfall. For those who are not fans of the rally, we are so blessed to be near the coast, near the Bay Area and can exit Hollister for day trips, etc. if fans want to avoid the rumble.

And then there is a PUBLIC WORKS Department “run amok,” but I’ll leave that RIDICULOUS topic for yet another day…

Jane Dabo Cruz

Hollister