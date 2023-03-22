good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 23, 2023
Article Search
Students were honored for their accomplishments in science and engineering at the March 8 San Benito County Office of Education STEAM Expo. Photo: Courtesy of San Benito County Office of Education
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsSchools

County recognizes STEAM expo winners 

Winners compete in state science & engineering fair

By: Staff Report
36
0

March 8 marked San Benito County Office of Education’s Annual STEAM Expo. The Expo celebrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math—and gives students across the county the opportunity to enter science projects, STEAM projects, inventions and artwork, says a press release from SBCOE. 

Visitors were able to see live demonstrations by the Hollister High School Robotics Club while American Takii, Inc., A+ Tutoring, Gino Andrade, Hollister Hills SVRA, Jefferson Elementary School, RAFT, San Benito County Fire Department and, UC Scout provided interactive science and art experiences.

More than 125 students entered Science and STEAM projects in seven different categories.

The Overall Science Project winner is Kendyl Gamble The Hollister High School Robotics Club Deep Space was recognized as the Overall STEAM Project winner. 

Six students are eligible to enter their science projects in the California State Science & Engineering Fair on April 11. They are: 

– Kendyl Gamble, 6th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Omie May Gray, 8th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Anjalee Seagraves, 6th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Coleman Thomas, 8th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Mark Vega, 8th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Chanel Venter, 8th Grade, Sacred Heart Elementary School

Awards were also given to the top three projects in each category. For a complete list of winners, visit the county office’s website at www.sbcoe.org.

The press release concludes, “Thank you to the Veterans Memorial Building staff for partnering on the STEAM Expo and to our sponsors: Graniterock, Hollister Premier Cinema, K&S Market, Inc., M&M Farms, PacSci EMC, RJR  Recycling, and Round Table Pizza.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Hollister High boys volleyball team spiking the competition

Emanuel Lee -
The Hollister High boys volleyball team has plenty of...
Community

Jennifer Laine honored as Assembly District 29 Woman of the Year

Michael Moore -
Hollister resident Jennifer Laine—who has had a lifelong passion...
Business

Strada Verde developer asks county to halt environmental study

Michael Moore -
San Benito County officials clarified late last week that...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,092FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister High boys volleyball team spiking the competition

Jennifer Laine honored as Assembly District 29 Woman of the Year