County recognizes STEAM expo winners 

March 8 marked San Benito County Office of Education’s Annual STEAM Expo. The Expo celebrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math—and gives students across the county the opportunity to enter science projects, STEAM projects, inventions and artwork, says a press release from SBCOE.

Visitors were able to see live demonstrations by the Hollister High School Robotics Club while American Takii, Inc., A+ Tutoring, Gino Andrade, Hollister Hills SVRA, Jefferson Elementary School, RAFT, San Benito County Fire Department and, UC Scout provided interactive science and art experiences.

More than 125 students entered Science and STEAM projects in seven different categories.

The Overall Science Project winner is Kendyl Gamble The Hollister High School Robotics Club Deep Space was recognized as the Overall STEAM Project winner.

Six students are eligible to enter their science projects in the California State Science & Engineering Fair on April 11. They are:

– Kendyl Gamble, 6th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Omie May Gray, 8th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Anjalee Seagraves, 6th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Coleman Thomas, 8th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Mark Vega, 8th grade, Aromas Elementary School

– Chanel Venter, 8th Grade, Sacred Heart Elementary School

Awards were also given to the top three projects in each category. For a complete list of winners, visit the county office’s website at www.sbcoe.org.

The press release concludes, “Thank you to the Veterans Memorial Building staff for partnering on the STEAM Expo and to our sponsors: Graniterock, Hollister Premier Cinema, K&S Market, Inc., M&M Farms, PacSci EMC, RJR Recycling, and Round Table Pizza.”