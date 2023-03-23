good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 23, 2023
Article Search
The above map shows the property where Strada Verde Innovation Park is proposed, and a rendered layout of the different uses planned there.
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Strada Verde developer asks county to halt environmental study

Work on draft EIR ‘placed on hold’

By: Michael Moore
40
0

San Benito County officials clarified late last week that the developer of the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park—which was the subject of a failed November 2020 ballot initiative—has asked the county to pause its work on the project’s application. 

“As a result, work on the draft Environmental Impact Report has been placed on hold at the current time,” San Benito County Director of Planning Abraham Prado said in an email March 17. 

The county and consultants had begun the EIR process for the 2,767-acre commercial and technological project in spring of 2022. The project’s applicant, Newport Pacific Land Company, had submitted an application for a San Benito County General Plan amendment, a specific plan, zoning amendment request, vesting tentative map and a development agreement—all of which required the completion of an EIR. 

But that EIR process is now on hold, with no projected date for when it might resume. SVIP spokesperson and former county supervisor Anthony Botelho said Newport Pacific had recently undergone some changes in leadership personnel, and the new leaders wanted to pause the project. When asked if the company’s new leaders are hesitant about proceeding with SVIP, Botelho said, “Not that I’m aware of.”

“It’s a unique project,” Botelho said. “They certainly are capable of moving it forward. They just want to make sure they understand what they’re working with.”

In a March 9 email to county staff, Botelho had also requested a postponement of a scheduled March 21 “joint study session” where Strada Verde was slated to give a presentation. 

“(We) have some new leadership changes at Newport Pacific Land Co. and our new team members would like to have a bit more time to review the current project and the new information that is being generated by the current application in the CEQA process through the county,” Botelho said in the March 9 email. “It is our intention to continue with our application as submitted and on the agreed upon entitlement timeline (and) we just want to make sure Newport Pacific has a full understanding of the project and alternatives that may be reflected in the draft EIR…” 

The SVIP is proposed in northwest San Benito County, about seven miles south of Gilroy and about nine miles northwest of Hollister. Details of the SVIP plans include a 1,077-acre technology testing grounds, 127-acre research park, 253-acre ecommerce use, 24-acre commercial site, 227 acres of agriculture, a 252-acre greenway, 394-acre Pajaro River preserve, 153-acre habitat preserve and nearly 300 acres of infrastructure, water storage and right-of-way.

A ballot initiative in November 2020 to create the Strada Verde Specific Plan failed at the polls. But in 2021, Newport Pacific submitted the project to the county to seek approvals through the normal planning process. 

Some local officials and observers have been critical of the project and vocal in their speculation of SVIP’s motives. Former Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez said last week that SVIP’s requested pause confirms his longtime suspicion that the developer is trying to “scam” the county and ultimately build a “city” with new homes along Highway 101. 

There is no housing proposed in the SVIP plans. But Velazquez noted that state laws passed in recent years to address California’s housing crisis make it easier for developers to convert commercial or industrial land to residential uses. 

“I’m sure the EIR is coming back and showing the issues associated with (the current plans),” Velazquez speculated. “They’re figuring out, without houses, there is no way to make this thing pencil out.”

Botelho said he has not seen any of the early findings or reports from the EIR process, but he suggested that Newport Pacific’s new leaders had. He said last week the new leaders at Newport Pacific “wanted to have some time to review the environmental documents that are being generated by the county’s consultants, as well as our environmental documents.”

Botelho added that former SVIP President John Patterson has “moved on” from Newport Pacific Land Company. Recently joining the company in leadership roles are Jim Boyd and Rick Nelson, Botelho said. 

The March 21 meeting was scheduled as a joint session with the county’s board of supervisors and planning commission. Botelho said the purpose of the meeting was largely to brief new members of each board on the SVIP project. 

The joint session with SVIP has not yet been rescheduled, but “hopefully” it will occur within the next two months, Botelho said.

Botelho reiterated that Newport Pacific wants to proceed with SVIP as originally planned, though he didn’t say when it might want to resume the EIR process. 

He added that he personally would not support SVIP or any project that would propose housing at the northern San Benito County site. 

“I wouldn’t be so passionate about this project if it was anything other than economic development (with) jobs and businesses,” Botelho said. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Hollister High boys volleyball team spiking the competition

Emanuel Lee -
The Hollister High boys volleyball team has plenty of...
Community

Jennifer Laine honored as Assembly District 29 Woman of the Year

Michael Moore -
Hollister resident Jennifer Laine—who has had a lifelong passion...
Community

County recognizes STEAM expo winners 

Staff Report -
March 8 marked San Benito County Office of Education's...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,092FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister High boys volleyball team spiking the competition

Jennifer Laine honored as Assembly District 29 Woman of the Year