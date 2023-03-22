good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Hollister
March 23, 2023
Caltrans, Waste Solutions and the county held a free recycling event at John Smith Road Landfill Jan. 29, 2022. File photo.
Residents can recycle bulky items for free March 25-26

Event at local landfill sponsored by county, Caltrans

By: Staff Report
San Benito County residents can get rid of their bulky items for free this weekend at John Smith Road Landfill. 

The California Department of Transportation and the county’s Integrated Waste Management are sponsoring the two-day Bulky Item Recycling Event from 9am-3pm March 25-26. The John Smith Road Landfill is located at 2650 John Smith Road Landfill in Hollister.

Staff from Caltrans, the landfill and the county will be available to accept eligible bulky items at no charge, says a press release from the county. The event is limited to two bulky items per household, and proof of residency in San Benito County is required. 

Bulky items are defined as those weighing more than 25 pounds. Eligible items include tires, furniture, mattresses, household appliances, hot tubs, water heaters, asphalt, concrete, wood waste and landscape trimmings. Other guidelines listed by county staff include: four tires are equivalent to one item; one pickup load of yard waste or wood waste is considered a single item; and a set of table and chairs is equivalent to one bulky item. 

Free bulky item recycling events are offered quarterly at the Hollister landfill. Caltrans has offered to help sponsor the event as part of their Clean California initiative, says the press release. The Clean California program encourages responsible waste handling, provides funding for local beautification projects, investing in litter removal and engaging the community. 

“The best way to keep our state and the central coast litter-free is not to trash it in the first place,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins. “The goal of Clean California is to make sure trash never ends up on our roadsides, highways and waterways and these Bulky Item Recycle/Dump Day events give area residents a chance to help make that happen by disposing of their items safely, properly and at no cost.”

Items that will not be accepted at the free event include business waste, household trash, treated wood waste or hazardous waste of any type, according to the county. Hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosives and hazardous waste bases. Mixed loads containing trash and bulky items may incur a charge. 

For questions on proper disposal of hazardous waste in San Benito County, visit the County’s Hazardous Waste Program website at www.cosb.us/hhw

“We are proud to partner with Caltrans to provide these Bulky Day Recycling opportunities for our residents,” said County of San Benito Resources Management Agency Interim Director Steve Loupe. “The bulky recycling event planned for March 25 and 26 is a great way to get a jump start on spring cleaning and allows us to continue our efforts to reduce litter and help prevent illegal dumping in the community.” 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

