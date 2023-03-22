good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
March 23, 2023
Article Search
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Hazel Hawkins withdraws notices of potential closure

Hospital cites progress in improving financial situation

By: Staff Report
53
0

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced March 21 that its leadership staff will withdraw notices previously sent to employees that cautioned of a potential hospital closure and loss of jobs. 

The notices are being withdrawn because HHMH has made “significant progress in shoring up its finances” since December, when the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notices (WARN) were first sent to employees, says a press release from the Hollister hospital. 

“Since December, we have worked diligently to shore up the finances of the hospital and the efforts have proven successful,” said Mary Casillas, Interim CEO for Hazel Hawkins.

HHMH issued WARN notices to employees in December, and then again in February as the hospital has faced an ongoing financial crisis. Such notices are required by federal law to be issued 60 days before a possible closure by a large employer. WARN notices can be extended or retracted if the hospital is successful in finding enough resources to stay open. 

The initial notices cautioned employees that the hospital might close in February, which has passed without HHMH’s closure. The hospital administrative staff’s latest financial assessment is that it has enough money to stay open at least through late summer 2023. 

The hospital’s board of directors in November 2022 adopted a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency. 

But efforts since then to improve HHMH’s financial situation have resulted in the San Benito Health Care District “beating its cash projections by more than $11 million between November 2022 and February 2023,” says the March 21 press release. During that period, the district preserved $6.8 million of cash from revenue enhancing and cost saving operational enhancements, gained $1.1 million through the deferral of certain tax liabilities, obtained a $3 million no-interest loan from the State of California and received an approximately $900,000 advance of the district’s expected property tax receipts from San Benito County. 

The District continues its efforts to find a strategic partner or buyer and has been able to contact more than 100 potential partners from across the nation, the press release continues. This has resulted in more than a dozen interested and qualified entities entering into nondisclosure agreements to conduct due diligence. The district has already received one letter of intent from a qualified entity and expects additional interest in the coming weeks. 

“Our efforts to implement a long-term stabilization strategy with a qualified partner present the most expedient and likely path to preserve the District’s healthcare facilities and operations for San Benito County,” said Casillas. “There is still much work to be done and we are a long way from the finish line. We will continue to need the help of the local community to preserve the future of healthcare in our community.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Hollister High boys volleyball team spiking the competition

Emanuel Lee -
The Hollister High boys volleyball team has plenty of...
Community

Jennifer Laine honored as Assembly District 29 Woman of the Year

Michael Moore -
Hollister resident Jennifer Laine—who has had a lifelong passion...
Business

Strada Verde developer asks county to halt environmental study

Michael Moore -
San Benito County officials clarified late last week that...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,092FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister High boys volleyball team spiking the competition

Jennifer Laine honored as Assembly District 29 Woman of the Year