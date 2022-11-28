Local Scene: Oriana Chorale to perform holiday concerts in Hollister

Oriana Chorale holiday concerts

The San Benito Oriana Chorale invites the community to their holiday concerts. The vocalists will be singing Christmas and Hanukkah songs, as well as the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

Concert dates are 7:30pm Dec. 14, 7:30pm Dec. 16 and 3pm Dec. 18. All concerts will take place at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street in Hollister.

Land trust grants

The San Benito Agricultural Land Trust was awarded three grants in the fall that will help the organization achieve its goal of preserving local farmland and open space.

In September, SBALT was awarded a grant for outreach from the Community Foundation for San Benito County, says a press release from the land trust. “We will use the grant to develop outreach materials to educate local elected officials and partner organizations about conservation easements,” says the release.

In October, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation awarded SBALT a one-year grant of $25,000 for operating support.

Also in October, SBALT received a Raley’s Community Giving grant to support the land trust’s Ranch Days throughout the coming year. Ranch Days occur on the first Sunday of each month, and give residents a chance to set foot on the working lands protected by SBALT, enjoy a family hike or volunteer to work on conservation properties that are not normally open to the public.

For more information about SBALT and to register for Ranch Days, visit sanbenitolandtrust.org.