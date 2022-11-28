good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 28, 2022
Local Scene: Oriana Chorale to perform holiday concerts in Hollister

The San Benito Agricultural Land Trust was awarded three grants that will help the organization achieve its goal of preserving local farmland and open space

By: Staff Report
Oriana Chorale holiday concerts

The San Benito Oriana Chorale invites the community to their holiday concerts. The vocalists will be singing Christmas and Hanukkah songs, as well as the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

Concert dates are 7:30pm Dec. 14, 7:30pm Dec. 16 and 3pm Dec. 18. All concerts will take place at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street in Hollister. 

Land trust grants

The San Benito Agricultural Land Trust was awarded three grants in the fall that will help the organization achieve its goal of preserving local farmland and open space. 

In September, SBALT was awarded a grant for outreach from the Community Foundation for San Benito County, says a press release from the land trust. “We will use the grant to develop outreach materials to educate local elected officials and partner organizations about conservation easements,” says the release. 

In October, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation awarded SBALT a one-year grant of $25,000 for operating support. 

Also in October, SBALT received a Raley’s Community Giving grant to support the land trust’s Ranch Days throughout the coming year. Ranch Days occur on the first Sunday of each month, and give residents a chance to set foot on the working lands protected by SBALT, enjoy a family hike or volunteer to work on conservation properties that are not normally open to the public. 

For more information about SBALT and to register for Ranch Days, visit sanbenitolandtrust.org. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

