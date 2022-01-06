good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 6, 2022
Victoria Serna holds her daughter who was born on Jan. 1 at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. Photo courtesy of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
FeaturedNews

Hollister welcomes first baby of 2022

Girl born at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

By: Staff Report
58
0

Only five minutes into the New Year, a new addition to the Serna/Ramirez family in Hollister was brought into the world as the first baby of 2022 for Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Victoria Serna and Omar Ramirez welcomed their baby girl at 12:05am on Jan. 1. She weighed in at seven pounds, 13 ounces, and was delivered by Dr. Bob Peng, OB/GYN.  

The couple was excited that their daughter had the distinction of being the first baby of the New Year at HHMH. 

“She was actually born on her due date,” said Serna, who was only in labor for three hours. 

The tiny celebrity joins her big brother who also has a birthday in January.

The parents were pleased when the staff in the hospital’s Maternal Child unit presented them with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. The new parents described the nursing staff as “really helpful and kind.” 

“We had a great experience with both our children being born at Hazel Hawkins Hospital,” Serna said.  

“It is always an honor for a hospital to deliver the first baby of a New Year,” said Steven Hannah, CEO. “On behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, I wish the Serna/Ramirez family a wonderful 2022.”

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
