Hollister welcomes first baby of 2022

Only five minutes into the New Year, a new addition to the Serna/Ramirez family in Hollister was brought into the world as the first baby of 2022 for Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Victoria Serna and Omar Ramirez welcomed their baby girl at 12:05am on Jan. 1. She weighed in at seven pounds, 13 ounces, and was delivered by Dr. Bob Peng, OB/GYN.

The couple was excited that their daughter had the distinction of being the first baby of the New Year at HHMH.

“She was actually born on her due date,” said Serna, who was only in labor for three hours.

The tiny celebrity joins her big brother who also has a birthday in January.

The parents were pleased when the staff in the hospital’s Maternal Child unit presented them with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. The new parents described the nursing staff as “really helpful and kind.”

“We had a great experience with both our children being born at Hazel Hawkins Hospital,” Serna said.

“It is always an honor for a hospital to deliver the first baby of a New Year,” said Steven Hannah, CEO. “On behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, I wish the Serna/Ramirez family a wonderful 2022.”