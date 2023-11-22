Honored for giving

The Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Foundation earlier this month held their annual Donor Recognition celebration at the Inn at Tres Pinos.

The foundation honored local community members Bonnie and Alan Clark as their Donors of the Year; the Community Foundation for San Benito County as the Organization Donor of the Year; and Dr. M. Aslam Barra as the “Heart for Hazel” honoree, says a press release from HHMH.

The Nov. 4 event raised $95,000 in sponsorships and an online auction. Proceeds will be dedicated to patient care, equipment and facility improvements for the Hollister hospital.

“Our team has worked tirelessly over the last year and has made big changes to turn things around,” said HHMH Interim CEO Mary Casillas. “We know we still have a lot of work ahead of us to get HHH to a more sustainable future and we are not going to give up.”

HHMH Foundation Director Liz Sparling added, “It was a beautiful evening honoring a group of very special people who are dedicated to supporting the hospital. We are so grateful for the generosity of our donors. We have 44 new donors this year over the 23 new donors from last year. That is very telling of the support we have throughout the community.”