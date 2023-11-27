good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
64.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
November 27, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Keep space open for living and thriving

By: submitted
3
0

The frequent skyward grind of one winged craft tugging another winged but motor-less craft compels me to look up and wonder. Those pilots must see from above what I can only see by the photography that spilled from my mailbox.

The arrival of maps and photos gripped my interest, especially the view of Hollister from the sky. Looking at the greenery surrounding our town reminded me of an encircling Christmas wreath with rich splashes of fir and pine. 

Upon further examination, much of that greenery displayed an alarming enclosing red border line. In fact, the photo showed four green places surrounding our town but enclosed by red lines. The printing explained that these areas were agreed by the city council to become residential developments. Because only one councilmember, Rolan Resendiz, voted “No” the issue flew through on the wings of the mayor and vice mayor.

Most townspeople do not want to lose our Christmas wreath of green because we like to eat. Agriculture is food and space. Milk does not come from a bottle. Meat does not come from a package. Fruit does not come from a bin. We have seen this video before as we have already lost a valley of apricot trees.  

So far, because our greenery is alive and living long after Christmas we can easily preserve our wreath by adding chickens and eggs to celebrate spring, then replace the additions with fruit followed by peppers, then with walnuts and so on.  

The point is we never want to lose our wreath of greenery. As long as we produce food in open space, we live and thrive.

Alarmingly, one corner of our green wreath displays a red lined space nearly as large as our city. The great space is Strada Verde, a total misnomer as it will replace verde or green with houses. Three other spaces bordered by red lines further demolish our green wreath.  

If the city council has its way, the greens will never again decorate our city with the orange blush of apricots or red tint of cherries or support winsome ornaments of cattle and horses with tinsel splashes of creeks and rivers. Beware of this city council! 

Mary Zanger

Hollister

Mary Zanger
Mary Zanger

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Honored for giving

The Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital Foundation earlier this month...
High School Sports

Hollister softball quartet sign letters of intent

Hollister High School hosted a special event on Nov....
Business

Local Scene: Arts Council announces art show and giveaway

Arts Council announces art show and giveaway The San Benito...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
282FollowersFollow
1,077FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Honored for giving

Hollister softball quartet sign letters of intent