The ongoing shelter-at-home orders are taking their toll on Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital’s clinics and laboratories throughout San Benito County. The declining demand for treatment for injuries, illnesses and conditions unrelated to COVID-19 has forced the hospital to temporarily close some of its facilities.

The Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center in San Juan Bautista and the Mabie First Street Health Care Center are closed until further notice, HHMH spokeswoman Frankie Gallagher said in an April 10 press release.

Staff from the two temporarily closed centers, and their patients, will now report to the following health centers:

• Patients from the Community Health Center in San Juan Bautista will be directed to the Barragan Family Health Care & Diabetes Center, 930 Sunnyslope Road, Suite A2, Hollister;

• Mabie First Street Health Care Center patients will be referred to the Sunset Drive Health Care Center, 930 Sunset Drive, Hollister;

• The Sunset Drive Health Care Center will is now closed on Saturdays until further notice;

• The Mabie Fourth Street Health Care Center, 991 Fourth Street in Hollister, schedule remains the same as usual, 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday;

• Health center phones will be rolled over to their new temporary health care center.

Providers from all the local health centers are conducting Tele Med calls with patients in need of follow-ups, reads the April 10 press release.

“Our goal is to keep our well patients safe at home, but still provide the care they need,” said Linda Stroup, Director of HHMH Community Health Centers.

The hospital’s main laboratory and satellite labs have also been affected by lower volumes. Hospital staff has thus made adjustments to the outpatient laboratories’ sites and hours:

• The main hospital outpatient laboratory is now open 9am to 6pm Monday through Friday, and 8am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday;

• The McCray lab hours are 6am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday, and 7am to 12pm Saturday;

• The Sunnyslope satellite lab draw station is closed until further notice.

