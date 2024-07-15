The Hollister School District held a groundbreaking ceremony July 1 for three new CUUBE modular buildings at Sunnyslope, Ladd Lane and Calaveras Elementary Schools.

The Board of Trustees allocated $5.17 million in Extended Learning Opportunity Program (ELOP) funding for the permanent buildings that will accommodate afterschool programs. The new buildings with expected lifespans of 100 years each will provide just under 1,000 square feet of additional classroom space along with restrooms, storage and a data/electrical room.

District administrators joined trustees and other partners for a ceremonial groundbreaking July 1 at Sunnyslope Elementary School. The buildings constructed by general contractor KYA are expected to be completed in mid to late fall, said Aaron Buzzetta, Facilities Director for HSD. Buzzetta lauded the “great team” involved with district facilities projects like these.

Hollister School District Superintendent Erika Sanchez speaks at the July 1 groundbreaking ceremony for three new modular buildings at local schools. The ceremony took place at Sunnyslope Elementary School. Photo: Courtesy of Hollister School District

Superintendent Erika Sanchez was among speakers at the groundbreaking. She praised all of the work that already went into the CUUBE projects and the work ahead to finish the buildings later this year. She said the additional facility space with use of the ELOP funding shows the district’s dedication to local students.

She thanked trustees for having faith in administrators with such creative solutions. District Trustees Jan Grist, Kim O’Connor and Cathy Toste were in attendance.

“We’re here to make decisions that are long lasting,” Sanchez said. “We’re here to make decisions that will impact our students, and I can assure you—this is one of those decisions.”

Dr. Colleen Myers, Director of Educational Services for the district, also expressed gratitude for all of the key individuals and groups who have supported the projects.

“To our families and students, thank you for your trust and engagement,” Myers said. “You are the heart of everything we do. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Hollister School District and a commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality education for all of our students.”

Myers said the Extended Learning Opportunity Program is not just an initiative.

“It is a promise—a promise to nurture curiosity, foster creativity and support the holistic development of every child who walks through our doors,” Myers said. “These three new buildings symbolize more than just a building. They represent our collective vision for our future where every student has the opportunity to explore their passions, develop new skills and reach their full potential.”

Buzzetta said the new buildings each will be a “bright star” at those sites.

“It’s great for partners, students and staff,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to be part of something like this.”